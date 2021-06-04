Home Economy Dictoc to collect biometric data from US users

Dictoc to collect biometric data from US users

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
TikTok

The social network has changed its privacy policy and now allows itself to collect some biometric data such as the face and voice prints of its users.

The information may have gone unnoticed. On Wednesday, Dictoc changed its privacy policy and added its division “Image and Audio Info”, Opportunity for the companyCollect biometric identifiers And biometric information ”, And in particular “Facial prints and voice prints”, From content posted by users. In short, Dictoc can now automatically identify and collect “Biometric Identifiers and Biometric Information as defined by US Laws”. The company, contacted by American media Tech Crunch, has so far declined to comment, arguing that it would ensure upstream if a collection of biometric data was to take place. Consent of its users.

A new black dot for Dictoc seems to be accelerating the company’s efforts to demonstrate its transparency and good faith since Donald Trump was targeted during his presidency. In Europe, this change in D&C is unlikely to be verified by GDPR and various regulatory bodies.

On the French side, the social network, in conjunction with Bale Employ, supports job seekers through tagging in their research. # MissionEmployee. Thus the French could find a place completely devoted to job search and training. Launched today, the initiative will connect users directly with companies and provide a number of tips to improve youth search.

READ  Apply for vouchers worth £ 5,000 tomorrow for home improvements

You May Also Like

G7 launches financial dynamics, completes Ireland

G7 launches financial dynamics, completes Ireland

$ 35 per month for bike sharing service in Quebec

$ 35 per month for bike sharing service in Quebec

M&ecirc;me la nuit? M&ecirc;me la nuit.

With its giant pavement network, no one can escape the Amazon

Fortune 500 has now registered 41 women as heads of companies

Fortune 500 has now registered 41 women as heads of companies

In the United States, African-American hairdressers use vaccines

In the United States, African-American hairdressers use vaccines

Shepherd Mullin Introduces Podcasts for French Companies and Entrepreneurs in the United States

Shepherd Mullin Introduces Podcasts for French Companies and Entrepreneurs in the United States

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *