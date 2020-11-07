The Downtown system is back with new songs after almost 15 years

Instagram

The ‘Saab Chui’ band, led by Serge Tangian, is gaining politics as they release two new songs to raise awareness about the conflict in their home country of Armenia.

AceShowbiz – Heavy Metal Rockers System of Down They have been releasing their first new music since 2005 with the aim of raising awareness about the conflict in Armenia.

Leading man-led Armenian-American band Serge Tongian, Has three American number one albums to their name, but has been dormant for more than a decade.

In a surprise operation on Friday (06 November 20), the group dropped two tracks, “Defend the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoids”, in solidarity with the defeated Armenians and Turkish forces from Azerbaijan.

“Chap Choi” says a report on the Hitmakers website. “We’re releasing new music for the first time in 15 years.”

“Now is the time to do this, and the four of us must say something very important as a united voice. These two songs, ‘Defending the Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoids’ both speak of a vicious and intense war that has been blamed on our cultural homelands of Arzac and Armenia.”

“We are proud to share these songs with you, and we hope you enjoy listening to them. We also encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and hope that once you do, you will be inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices that are taking place there now.”

They asked fans to speak out and make donations for the victims of alleged “crimes against humanity” that occurred during a clash that began in the summer.

The songs are available for their purchase Bandcamp Website – All royalties go to Armenian funds – It provides much needed items to those in need.