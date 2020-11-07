Thanks to the Google Play Store app, Android phones can stop working if you don’t pay

Android users have been warned about an app developed by Google, which will allow mobile carriers to lock the device if the bill is not paid. The application question is asked Device lock controller While it appeared quiet on the Google Play Store earlier this year, the spectacular Android app recently received an update. In the description of the application, Google states that it provides “device management for credit providers” and authorizes providers to “remotely control access” to the Android device.

The full description for the Android app is as follows: “Device Lock Controller enables device management for credit providers. Your provider can remotely control access to your device if you do not pay.

Screenshots of the Android app will be displayed in the Google Play Store list, and it shows the available options.

On a screen titled ‘How Your Credit Card Issuer Can Manage This Device’, it says that a provider can “lock this device if you do not pay”.

This app has only been downloaded a few dozen times so far, and Google provided additional information about it after the Android download was discovered.

