‘Thanks’ to Rodriguez Everton and Ancelotti

James Rodriguez thanks Carlo Ancelotti and Everton for giving him a chance to shine when no one else is.

The attacker was a tough couple in Europe. He signed a $ 63 million contract for Real Madrid from Monaco after the 2014 World Cup.

He had an overtime in Madrid as he did not reach the heights he had reached for Colombia at the international level.

The 29-year-old joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in 2017 after scoring 36 times from 111 appearances for the Spanish giants.

He made 67 appearances for the German side in his two years at the club before returning to Madrid for the 2019/20 campaign.

Rodriguez made only eight La Liga appearances last summer, before being allowed to join Everton this summer.

The midfielder immediately hit the ground running with his new club, delivering three goals and four assists from his seven tours in all competitions.

Rodriguez said PD game He will always be grateful to the club and Ancelotti for this opportunity:

“Both [Everton and Ancelotti] No one trusted me when I didn’t. I will always be grateful to the club and Carlo. That’s why I try to show my best in every game, that’s why I try to play at my highest level. This is what I want to do for the club.

“He’s a very easy person, he knows how to handle players and get the most out of us. That’s why he worked with those big clubs and now, with this new project, we expect him to do what he can to achieve extraordinary things.

“I think we’ve got what we need to be [in the Champions League] Next year.

“To qualify, we need the will to play, we have to be hungry to win every game. I believe all players have to have the same passion. We have to follow the same path.

“Carlo Ancelotti is a king of European football.”

