Snoop Dogg, Greta Dunberg, Jimmy Kimmel

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments
Best Celebrity Reaction Award for American Election History Snoop Dog!

The rapper trolled President Trump supporters with a thin Instagram post that had a long set and then a delicious punch line.

“I get it. You hated him 4 years ago, now you hate him,” Snoop said Wrote in the post. “I found a lot of disgust, but this guy is a consistent winner and an over-achiever.

“Call it jealousy, call it jealousy, some people can’t handle how successful he is, how much money he has, he may be jealous that he has a hot foreign model as his wife. People who support him love him.

“Yes there have been some abuses, yes there have been some lies, and some times he may have twisted the truth to make himself beautiful.

“He proves his haters wrong after time. You may not have liked him in this role, but he is now, and neither you nor I can do anything about it.

“I know it’s going to get worse in the next several days, but like him or not, Tom Brady is turning things around at Tampa Bay.”

Look what he did there? Rapper Donald Trump has nothing to speak about, he talked about NFL star Tom Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. செந்தரம்.

Snoop is not the only celebration that weighs in on the American election chaos. Climate activist Greta Tunberk saw Trump having fun in a Sasi tweet that went viral online.

Quick background for you: After Dunberg was named Time The magazine’s ‘Best Person of the Year’ Trump tweeted that the award was “absolutely ridiculous” and added: “Greta must act on her anger management issue, and then go back to an old-fashioned movie with a friend! Greta, sil!”

Fast forward 11 months later and Crunberg threw Trump’s words back at him.

After the President tweeted: Stop counting! ”, Dunberg responded on Twitter: “Very absurd. Donald has to work on his anger management problem and then go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! ”

Well played, Greta.

Here are some other celebrities’ tweets about the election.

A special shout out to Joe Kravitz, who wrote in his Instagram story: “Today the whole country feels like waiting for the results of an STD test.”

