The family of a 16-year-old girl who died in a horrific car accident along with three others have paid tribute to her.

Four people were killed in a collision on October 13 in Kingswinford, northwest London, England, while a fifth person in the car survived.

One week after the catastrophic crash, Isabel Floyd was named one of the victims on Tuesday (local time).

Isabel Floyd was named one of four people killed in an accident on October 13 in Dudley's Kingswinford.

The 16-year-old was in a car crash in the back passenger seat.

“Izzy was so loved, admired and admired by so many family and friends that she has been so proudly cut down in our lives that it has been cut so sadly,” her family said in a statement via West Midland Police.

Isabel recently started at Dudley College.

“Her ambition and goals have just begun, and Izzy has never been happier, which gives us a little comfort because she is on her way to paradise in peace,” her family said.

Four people were killed when a car they were in collided with a tree at the scene of a horrific crash on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford, near Dudley.

The family said in their tribute that they were heartbroken and devastated by the loss.

Isabel, along with 16-year-old Lucy Thibets and 21-year-old Joshua Parks, who were driving a டாkoda Fabia at the time, died at the scene.

On Saturday, Nathan Cartwright, 18, died at the hospital following the crash.

An unnamed 16-year-old girl is in hospital in a stable condition.

Joshua Parks, Lucy Thibets and Nathan Cartwright, shot from left to right, were the victims of the crash.

“This is a catastrophic time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers to support them during this difficult time,” said PC Chris Ridge of the Conflict Investigation Division on October 14.

“The loss of these young lives brings shock and deep sorrow to all involved.”

