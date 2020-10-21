Home World The ‘adored’ teen dies in a horrific accident with three others

The ‘adored’ teen dies in a horrific accident with three others

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
Pictured is Isabelle Floyd who died in a crash that killed four people in Kingswinford, Dudley.

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died in a horrific car accident along with three others have paid tribute to her.

Four people were killed in a collision on October 13 in Kingswinford, northwest London, England, while a fifth person in the car survived.

One week after the catastrophic crash, Isabel Floyd was named one of the victims on Tuesday (local time).

Isabel Floyd was named one of four people killed in an accident on October 13 in Dudley’s Kingswinford. Source: West Midlands Police

The 16-year-old was in a car crash in the back passenger seat.

“Izzy was so loved, admired and admired by so many family and friends that she has been so proudly cut down in our lives that it has been cut so sadly,” her family said in a statement via West Midland Police.

Isabel recently started at Dudley College.

“Her ambition and goals have just begun, and Izzy has never been happier, which gives us a little comfort because she is on her way to paradise in peace,” her family said.

Four people were killed when a car they were in collided with a tree at the scene of a horrific crash on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford, near Dudley. Source: Jacob King / BA Wire via Aam Aadmi

The family said in their tribute that they were heartbroken and devastated by the loss.

Isabel, along with 16-year-old Lucy Thibets and 21-year-old Joshua Parks, who were driving a டாkoda Fabia at the time, died at the scene.

On Saturday, Nathan Cartwright, 18, died at the hospital following the crash.

READ  Thailand's young protesters say they will be arrested as they try to overthrow the country's powerful monarchy

An unnamed 16-year-old girl is in hospital in a stable condition.

Joshua Parks, Lucy Thibets and Nathan Cartwright, shot from left to right, were the victims of the crash. Source: West Midlands Police

“This is a catastrophic time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers to support them during this difficult time,” said PC Chris Ridge of the Conflict Investigation Division on October 14.

“The loss of these young lives brings shock and deep sorrow to all involved.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected].

You can follow us Facebook, Instagram And Twitter And download the Yahoo News app App Store Or Google Games.

You May Also Like

The pound jumps as the EU's Brexit negotiator says a trade deal is achievable

The pound jumps as the EU’s Brexit negotiator says a trade deal is achievable

Bar urges Trump to appoint lawyer to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden | American News

Corona virus live message: Germany imposes lockout on alpine hotspot; Lombardy to bring curfew order | World News

Presidential Debate Commission adopts rules for disabling microphones | American News

Bolivia is waiting for the official election results, but the Socialist candidate is being congratulated

Bolivia is waiting for the official election results, but the Socialist candidate is being congratulated

The race to become Fiden's foreign secretary is already underway

The race to become Fiden’s foreign secretary is already underway

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *