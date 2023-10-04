Press Stories – Finding Comfort in High-Fashion Rugs

Paris Fashion Week is facing a major crisis as a bedbug infestation has taken hold of the event, causing panic among attendees and locals alike. Videos have emerged showing bedbugs crawling on metro seats, adding fuel to the already raging fire. Reports of bedbugs in hotels and even at Charles de Gaulle airport have further heightened concerns, prompting French officials to take action against the widespread infestation.

Shocking statistics reveal that 11 percent of households in France are currently affected by bedbugs. With such a significant number, it is no surprise that the fashion industry professionals attending the shows are taking strict precautions to avoid bringing the pesky critters back home with them. Steaming clothes and using pest control measures have become routine steps for many attendees.

However, the concern doesn’t stop at the end of Paris Fashion Week. Worries are growing that attendees returning home may unknowingly transport bedbugs with them, potentially leading to a spread of the infestation. Social media has been flooded with Americans expressing their fears that the bedbug problem will make its way to cities like New York and Los Angeles.

In an attempt to combat the situation, people have been sharing tips on how to prevent bedbugs. Washing clothes on hot, using the dryer, and leaving suitcases outside in black trash bags are just some of the preventive measures being widely recommended.

Despite the bedbug problem, many attendees are determined to brave the situation and continue attending Paris Fashion Week. However, they are mentally preparing themselves for the worst, realizing that protecting their homes and belongings outweighs the allure of any fashion item.

The infestation has sent shockwaves through the fashion industry, raising awareness about the seriousness of bedbugs and the necessity for thorough preventive measures. Paris Fashion Week serves as a reminder that no event or item of clothing is worth infesting one’s living space with bedbugs. French officials continue to work towards eradicating the infestation, but it is clear that the battle is far from over.