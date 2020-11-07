Home Entertainment Endcom video makes some stars emotional

Endcom video makes some stars emotional

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments
Endcom video makes some stars emotional

Some found the clip completely ridiculous, while others acted with enthusiasm.

Democrats, come together!

It’s screaming at the truly brand new fan revision of the climax of “Avengers: The Endgame”, which was dropped online today with an election twist.

These scenes show the final confrontation between Joe Biden’s Captain America and Donald Trump’s Thanos, and Cape gets the much-needed backup from every imaginable Avenger at the last second.

Stepping in for Anthony McKee as the Falcon is Kamala Harris, whose “sorry, Mr. Vice President, I’m talking” is heard in Biden’s ear piece before Dr. Strange’s websites start opening around him.

First out: Stacy Abrams as Okoya, Barack Obama as Black Panther and Atlanta Mayor Geisha Lance Bottoms as Shourie.

In the cameos: Bernie Sanders as Dr. Strange, Peter Parker as Pete Patrick as Spider-Man, Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Peto O’Rourke as Defenders of the Galaxy, Alexandria Occasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel, and Nancy Belos as Klitschko as Wasp.

A few politicians, including John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John McCain, give out post-ballots and, randomly, Sean Connery.

Like we said, it’s ridiculous, but that doesn’t stop it from being shared like crazy on Twitter – some stars have shared it with so much emotion, others have fun. It also received love from the Hulk, Mark Rufallo.

See some reactions below:

READ  'Shirley' review: Elisabeth Moss again outshines the movie as troubled writer Shirley Jackson

You May Also Like

Shirley Passy's new album - Farewell to Grande Dame of Pop?

Shirley Passy’s new album – Farewell to Grande Dame of Pop?

‘Back to the Future’ star Elsa Rawan played the most important role

Ricky Kerwais calls Tom Hanks ‘privileged’ for what he thought was ‘above’ Golden Globe jokes

Carl Lents, Hillsong pastor and spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, fires on 'moral failures'

Carl Lents, Hillsong pastor and spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, fires on ‘moral failures’

Backlash ‘Studio’ tragic ‘on’ damaging portrayal ‘of the disabled

Justin Timberlake surprises Joe Biden volunteers during the virtual meeting

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *