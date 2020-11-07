Duck-built dinosaurs have crossed the ocean to go to Africa

Ancient researchers report that a hydrosore or “duck-built dinosaur” has been discovered in Africa. This interesting premiere gives us an even more interesting idea of ​​how these dinosaurs could cross the ocean and reach this continent.

The most common ornithopod dinosaur family, the Hatrosuridae, also known as the “duck-built dinosaurs”, is extinct. We know from fossils that these creatures originated in North America before spreading across land bridges to South America, Asia and Europe.

Ancient researchers today announced the discovery of the remains (teeth and jaws) of one of these animals. It is 66 million years old and refers to a new species called Ajnapia odysseus. Its special? It was discovered in Africa. However, we do know that at that time the African continent was isolated by sea routes.

“It’s like finding a kangaroo in Scotland.”

The new fossil was discovered in a mine just hours from Casablanca, according to Dr. Nicholas Longrich of the Milner Center for Evolution at the University of Bath, who led the study. “It’s like finding a kangaroo in Scotland.”

Citing Sherlock Holmes, the researcher continues, “If you leave the impossible, the impossible is real.” “It simply came to our notice then. These dinosaurs actually formed long after the continental drift split the continents, and we have no evidence of the existence of land bridges. ”

A cross in swimming or rafts

The big question is: how did this dinosaur, about ten feet long, get there?

“Considering the existence of large continuous sea lanes that isolate Africa and Europe from other continents, and the lack of comprehensive two-way transmissions representing land bridges, these models are the waterfalls we studied in the study of reptiles, reptiles, and so on.

According to archaeologists, this and other specimens can be reached by swimming on African beaches in the open water or by climbing rubbish rafts.

The first hypothesis holds water. In fact, as the researcher points out, these large-tailed and strong-footed dinosaurs may be good swimmers. In addition, many related bones have been isolated in river deposits. Still, he points out that these animals had to travel hundreds of kilometers before reaching the shore.

The second hypothesis is also interesting. Sea smuggling on debris rafts is rare but they have been documented. Green iguanas traveled between the Caribbean islands due to a hurricane. Oceanic cross-sections also explain how lemons and hippos came to Madagascar, or how monkeys from Africa crossed the Atlantic to South America.

