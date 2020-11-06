Home Top News UEFA Europa League scores: Tottenham back on track; Benfica and Rangers play in a lively draw

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
Match Day 3 of the Europa League group stage for the 2020-21 season took place on Thursday as some of the biggest clubs in the tournament improved their campaign in the hope of reaching the knockout stages. Although some games went as expected – English clubs showed wins on the board – there were many surprises throughout the day.

With 10 points to go in the opening games against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Benfica trailed 3-1 at the PSV. Arsenal came back from a disastrous first half to beat Moldova 4-1, Sparta Brock beat Celtic 4-1 last time out, and Villarreal’s game against Maccabi Tel-Aviv was delayed due to some rain.

Europa League scores and results

  • H. Beer-Sheva2, Bayer Leverkusen4
  • Leg Bosnan 3, Standard Lease 1
  • Benfica 3, Rangers 3
  • Slavia Brock 3, good2
  • PAOK 4, PSV 1
  • Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alcmar 0
  • Ludocorets 1, Tottenham 3
  • Roma 5, CFR Close0
  • Rijeka1, Napoli2
  • AC Ammonia 0, Granada 2
  • Rapid Vein 4, Dundal 3
  • Shivasbor 2, Karabakh FC0
  • Villarreal 4, m. Tel-Aviv0
  • Antwerp 0, Lask1
  • Dynamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsburg 0
  • Fenurt 3, CSKA Moscow 1
  • Arsenal 4, Axis 1
  • Leicester City 4, Prague 0
  • Milan 0, Lily3
  • Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia0
  • Hoffenheim 5, Liberec 0
  • Red Star 2, Agent 1
  • Celtic 1, Sparta Brock 4
  • Zoria Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4
Looking for more Europa League action on Thursday? Listen to CBS Sports’ Q Colaso! Podcast for full breakdown:

Carrying

Benfica Stun Rangers with shorthand comeback
At the start of the match in Lisbon, the Glasgow Club Rangers seemed to have a long night within a minute, with Benfica drilling a hole in the back row to get a starting goal. The defense was sluggish, and in such a short time, the Portuguese club was able to get enough chances to completely whiten Gerrard’s hair at half-time. The Rangers were given a lifeline when Nicola Ottamandi was sent for knocking down an opponent coming towards the goal. With their opponents up to 10 men, Gerrard’s team came together, scored three times and dominated the final two-thirds of the pitch. The problem, however, is that they never raised their backlinks. This is where Super Sub came from Benfica and was able to rediscover the punctured holes in the Rangers backlink and balance the injury time. They may have only got one point, but the result should definitely have felt like Benfica’s victory.

Youssef Yassi kills Milan lines
Turkish international Youssef Yassic scored seven of nine points for his hat-trick. Their victory not only put the French club at the top of Group H, but also made history, their first home defeat to Milan by three goals in a European match. This is the first hat-trick the Italian team has conceded at home since 2000 when Rivaldo did it with Barcelona. Finally, it was Milan’s first defeat since March, ending unbeaten in 24 of their last 24 matches.

Jose Mourinho’s IG is under the sports brand
If there’s one person who uses Instagram properly in world football, it’s Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. Despite a 3-1 win over Ludocorets, Mourinho was more than happy with his team’s performance on Thursday. How do I know this? He said in a post to the social media site after the match. Perhaps the best detail is that Mourinho only marked the opposing club in his post, but he did not really manage.

