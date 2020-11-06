The breakdown of friends does not diminish Dundee United’s determination – Mickey Mellon

Dundee United boss Mickey Mellon, who is preparing to travel to Paisley on Friday night, insists he has not noticed St. Mirren’s recent inaction.

The last two Premiership games of the Pies have been postponed due to Govt-19 issues, with manager Jim Goodwin saying the layoff from October 10 is a “disaster” for the players’ fitness.

Although the Saints have lost their last six league games and sit above Hamilton on goal difference, United remain fifth in the table with four games unbeaten in all competitions.

And Mellon, while sympathetic to the plight of friends, focuses only on accumulating more points when they return to the first flight.

“We’ve always been told that we’re getting to a new level for the first time, and we need to focus more on ourselves, not worrying about anyone else, or making sure we get ourselves right,” Donatis ’boss said. Striker Mark McNaldy was welcomed back into training after a hamstring injury.

“We have to go there with the right attitude and hit the right positions at all times because we know how difficult it is to get results in this category.

“So, we have to make sure we do it first and foremost, and then everything will take care of itself.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to be smart, we’re going to make sure we’re right, regardless of who we play against or what outsiders think may or may not benefit us.

“If we go there and do our best, we give them a good chance to pick up another valuable three points. That’s what we will try to do.

“St. Mirren’s situation, although we sympathize with the Govt’s, is now about the game of football, and we’re sure to get there, well – prepared and ready to fight for three valuable points.”