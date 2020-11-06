Home Sports The breakdown of friends does not diminish Dundee United’s determination – Mickey Mellon

The breakdown of friends does not diminish Dundee United’s determination – Mickey Mellon

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
The breakdown of friends does not diminish Dundee United's determination - Mickey Mellon

Dundee United boss Mickey Mellon, who is preparing to travel to Paisley on Friday night, insists he has not noticed St. Mirren’s recent inaction.

The last two Premiership games of the Pies have been postponed due to Govt-19 issues, with manager Jim Goodwin saying the layoff from October 10 is a “disaster” for the players’ fitness.

You May Also Like

Colorado drops Wyoming 34-24 - Denver Post

Colorado drops Wyoming 34-24 – Denver Post

Packers-49 players: Aaron Rodgers views Thursday's game as a 'fun challenge' despite Green Bay injuries

Packers-49 players: Aaron Rodgers views Thursday’s game as a ‘fun challenge’ despite Green Bay injuries

The Cowboys seem to be continuing their victory in the border battle with CSU tonight

Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth person to win 1,000 ATP Tour tournaments

Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth person to win 1,000 ATP Tour tournaments

Danny Ings goes to ground clutching his knee

Danny Inkes: Southampton striker has no knee injury | Football News

Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio - The Manila Times

Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio – The Manila Times

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *