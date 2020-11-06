Contas adds three new routes from the country’s capital, starting at 9 159

Qantas Three new routes from Canberra next month and introductory sales charges 9 159 have announced that they will be expanding their network by one way.

These services include the weekly Canberra-Sunshine Coast route three times from November 19, the Canberra-Cairns route twice a week from November 21 and the Canberra-Hobart route three times a week from December 4.

Qantas will start with a three-day fare sale, with one-way flights to Cairns starting at $ 199, flights to Sunshine Beach from 9,169 and flights to Hobarts from 9,159.

Qantas has been blocking several new routes since state and regional border controls began to ease in September, and so far has a total of nine new services across Australia. Among them, the recently launched Canberra First Gold Coast Route was re-launched last week Sydney First Lancaster Service Following a 16-year hiatus, Tasmania removes border controls with most Aussie states.

National Airlines launches three new routes from Canberra (Qantas)

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the new direct routes will save valuable travel time for many customers.

“We have taken a new look at our network, creating new direct services that were previously only available by connecting via another city, saving customers up to two hours of travel time.

“These flights are good news for travelers. They will now have direct flights between Canberra and Cairns, Nusa and Hobart. This means that our people can be brought back to work.”

The new Direct Canberra services are expected to save some Aussie time while traveling. (IStack)

The news comes in the face of a setback on Qantas Reducing its airline service and sales desks, One of their biggest changes to date is part of the carrier’s corona virus cost reduction plans.

Qantas passengers will have to handle all bookings through a self-service kiosk, online services or call centers, and ‘floating’ staff will be reduced to assist customers in flight issues.

Restoration reduces the counter-times of lost-luggage, replaces ‘self-service recovery’, and finds enlarged package desks covered.