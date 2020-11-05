Home Top News The Nevada man interrupts a press conference claiming that Biden is trying to steal the election

A protester interrupts a news conference by Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria (L) discussing ballot counting at the Clark County Election Department on November 4, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in a tight race in the battleground state after yesterday's election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The startling incident occurred during a press conference held by the Nevada Voter Registrar in Clark County.

An election official told the press when a man in a white shirt came out from behind and shouted “BBQ, beer, freedom” and shouted “Biden criminal family.” “The election is being stolen and the media is trying to cover it up.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria (L) is interrupted by a protester at a news conference on November 4, 2020, in the Clark County constituency in northern Las Vegas, Nevada. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in tight competition in the state of the wars after yesterday’s election. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Before accusing Mr Biden of rigging the election, he repeated his claim several times before shouting, “We want our freedom from the world, give us our freedom.”

Postal votes in Clark County must be counted before calling for a clear winner in the state.

First, state election officials said they would not release the final count until Thursday.

However, pressure from other parts of the country caused officials to reconsider that position; On Wednesday night, Nevada officials said they could release new updates on the results as soon as Wednesday evening.

For election watchers, Nevada is a meticulously viewed race. This time around, Mr Biden is leading Donald Trump by a razor-thin margin – less than one percentage point – with 86 percent of the state’s votes counted. If Mr Biden wins in Nevada – if he wins in Arizona – it will be enough to push him to the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory in the 2020 US election.

If Mr Fiden loses to Nevada, he could take Pennsylvania or Georgia and win the election. But this time the clear path to success for Mr Biden was Nevada.

The state has already counted all-time ballots, all individual election day ballots, and all postal ballots until Nov. 2, according to Nevada election officials on Wednesday.

Mail-in ballots received on election day, mail-in ballots received in the remaining week and provisional votes have not yet been counted.

In general, mail-in votes are in favor of Mr Biden, although the increase in mail-in votes in support of Mr Trump’s re-election is close enough for him to easily win the state.

