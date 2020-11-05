Carl Lents, Hillsong pastor and spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, fires on ‘moral failures’

Carl Lentz, a mega-church pastor and one-time spiritual adviser to singer Justin Bieber, was expelled from Hillong Church for “moral failures.”

Hillong founder Brian Houston announced a decision Online reporting Wednesday.

“This action was not taken lightly, it was done for the benefit of everyone, including Pastor Carl,” Houston wrote, thanking Lentz and his wife, Laura, for working in the church.

“They have a heart for the people. After the rest and restoration, we hope God will use Carl in a different way outside the Hillong Church. In ending his tenure, we do not want in any way to diminish the good work he has done here,” he said.

Lents, 41, was the primary pastor of the New York location. According to Religious News ServiceHe became pastor in 2010 after starting the first American location of the Mega Church with Joel, son of Houston.

Houston did not disclose what led to the shooting, saying in its statement that it was “the latest manifestation of moral failure, following ongoing debates over leadership issues and breaches of trust.”

Lentz and his wife did not speak publicly about the decision. Lent did not immediately send calls to the phone numbers listed for him.

The church is known for attracting many famous worshipers, including Bieber, his wife Hayley, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. 2017 GQ Article. Lents too Baptized Bieber In the bathtub of NBA player Tyson Chandler.

Describing itself as a “contemporary Christian church”, Hillsong was founded in 1983 in Sydney, Australia, and has grown to include locations in more than 20 countries. Its locations in the United States include New York, New Jersey, California, Arizona, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Connecticut and Massachusetts.