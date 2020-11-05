Backlash ‘Studio’ tragic ‘on’ damaging portrayal ‘of the disabled

Warner Bros.

The movie bosses at Warner Bros. apologize to the disabled community because they upset people with the portrayal of the named characters.

In the film, inspired Roald DollChildren’s novel of the same name, Anne HathawayCharacterized by the absence of one or more central digits on the arm or leg, characterized by abnormal ecrotactile hands.

After figures, including campaigners, Paralympians and Paralympic Games officials, took issue with the film, Warner Bros. bosses told Deadline that they were “deeply saddened to learn that portraying fictional characters in ‘Witches’ could upset people with disabilities.”

“In embracing the original story, we teamed up with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation for the cat-like nails described in the book,” they added.

“The audience never realized that wonderful, non-human creatures represented them.”

British Paralympic swimmer Amy Maran One of the first to call the studio for pictures was a disabled lawyer Shannon Crossland He said the pictures of the film on Instagram were “not a reflection of the original novel written by Roald Doll”.

In the 1983 novel, witches are said to have “square feet without toes” and “nails instead of fingernails”, Maran added, “Is this the message we want to get to the next generation? Having three fingers is a characteristic of a witch?”

“This is a very damaging portrayal,” he stressed. “Disability should not be associated with evil, abnormality, hatred, fear or monsters.”