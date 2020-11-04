Steelers vs. Ravens score: Pittsburgh lose after mobilizing for Baltimore

’72 dolphins have to wait at least a week for their champagne to pop. The Steelers, the NFL’s last losing team, marched from behind 7-2, beating the Ravens 28-24.

Even if available Line player Robert Spillen is a Big-Six At the start of the game, the visiting Steelers saw the Ravens chase 17-7 at half-time. But in the second half, another interception by Jackson, coupled with a quarterback Ben Rothlisberger’s game, allowed Pittsburgh to score 21 of the game’s 28 points after the break. Rothlisberger, who managed just 42 passing yards in the first half, threw two second-half touchdown passes in which his game-winning, eight-yard bass left 7:32 to Chasepool.

The Ravens then had two chances to take the lead, but were knocked out twice. With two minutes left, the Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Bucks stopped Jackson’s fourth down run from the Steelers’ 8-yard line. After the Pittsburgh Bund, Baltimore moved to the Steelers’ 23-yard line, and Jackson’s pass in the final zone was broken as time expired.

With an ankle injury in the first quarter, the Ravens not only fell 5-2, but also began to attack Ronnie Stanley. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Stanley’s injury after the game would keep him out for the rest of the season.

Here’s an in-depth look at what changed during Sunday’s game.

Why the Steelers won

Pittsburgh scored 14 points on two interceptions from Jackson, who was eliminated four times when he failed to complete half of his 28-pass attempts. The Steelers also got their passing game in the second half, with Juju Smith-Schuster leading with seven receptions. Pittsburgh’s defense, Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K. After allowing the Doppins to go nearly 180 yards, the Ravens kept within 90 quick yards in the second half. The Steelers defense also came up with two important stops late in the game to secure the win.

Why the Ravens lost

Although the Steelers were higher than 457-221, the Ravens lost after a 4-1 defeat in the revenue battle. The Baltimore defense imposed three costly penalties on Pittsburgh’s final scoring move, and the Steelers hit the touchdowns in all three of their red zone possessions. In contrast, the Ravens arrived without any points on two separate trips within the Steelers ’20-yard-line.

The Ravens missed openers Stanley, striker Dyer Phillips and defensive end Matt Juten during the game. Phillips was injured in the first quarter, while Jude was sent off after contacting an officer at the end of the first half. Baltimore received a strong game from the Toppins, who rushed for a season-high of 113 yards, while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Turning point

After gaining just 64 yards in the first 30 minutes, the Steelers got into trouble at half-time. Pittsburgh’s defense, as it did at the start of the game, brought another big play early in the second half when linebacker Baker Alex Heismith took player Jackson deep outside into the Ravens territory. Rodlisberger’s 18-yard touchdown pass set the score for Eric Efron. Pittsburgh ‘s defense forced a ball before a touchdown run by James Connor gave the Steelers the lead in the fourth quarter.

Play

Bucks, who replaced injured starter Tyson Alulu, brought Jackson’s big stop less than two minutes into the Ravens’ fourth down attempt. The Steelers ‘defense then blocked Ravens’ last second pass as Minka Fitzpatrick broke Jackson’s final zone pass for Willie Snead.

Quotable

“We have respect for him, but we are not afraid of him. So we are not surprised to reveal anything.” – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who defended Pittsburgh against defending Jackson

What’s next

Pittsburgh will be on the road for the third week next Sunday as it travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys. The Ravens will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who beat the Lions 5-2 in Detroit on Sunday.

Check out our live blog below and get back to the exciting game on Sunday.