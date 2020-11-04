Kanye West votes for himself by first ballot: NPR

Change the title Michael Locisono / Getty Images Michael Locisono / Getty Images

Kanye West caused controversy from fans when he announced his support for President Trump and publicly unveiled a maca hat. But now he has another person in mind for the US president.

He himself.

The 19-time Grammy-winning artist tweeted Tuesday that “God is so good.” “Today I am voting for the President of the United States for the first time in my life, for someone I truly trust … me.”

The 43-year-old rapper made headlines on Independence Day when he announced his candidacy for the presidency. But the West only succeeded in becoming a candidate 12 states.

These states include Tennessee, Colorado and Mississippi, but not his home state Illinois. With a low turnout in the West, he will not be able to get enough votes to become the next US president.

West spent 3 10.3 million on his campaign Reports Filed with the Central Electoral Commission. According to a recent Ipsos / Reuters poll, he received 0% of the vote.

Many have accused the West of running a spoiler campaign against presidential candidate Joe Biden. A spoiler campaign is about getting votes from another candidate.

The NPR’s Barbara Sprint Republicans announced the number of ways the West’s initiative could be enhanced. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee denied any coordination with the Western campaign.

West’s wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West Tweeted Tuesday was an election day news but did not mention her husband’s campaign.

She shared a link with former First Lady Michael Obama’s voter registration and engagement organization, Wen We All Vote.

In the summer, West was slandered for many of the comments he made during his first campaign event. West Claim claimed Abolitionist Harriet Dupman “never really freed slaves.”

“Slaves went to work for other white people,” West said.

Kim Kardashian took to the West on social media He asked Empathy following the setback.

“As many of you know, Kanye has a bipolar disorder,” he said CNN. “Anyone who owns this or has a loved one in their life knows how incredibly complicated and painful it can be.”

“Those close to the Virgin know his heart, understand his words, and sometimes do not conform to his intentions,” he wrote.

Cain West had his eyes on a presidential effort Years.

He said he was running as an independent candidate under a party called the “Birthday Party” Forbes For a simple reason:

“Because when we win, it’s everyone’s birthday.”