Robert Pattinson took your job

In an Instagram video, Ben tells his co-star, ‘Say something they like,’ Hey, Jason Bourne… Batman and பார்க்க to see me, ” The latter, ‘Is Robert Pattinson coming?’

Ben Affleck Not Batman anymore, and Matt Damon He sees this fact as an opportunity to troll his fellow actor. They recently shared a video with Omas to promote a charity contest that benefits the Eastern Congo initiative and Water.org, and Matt took the time to make fun of Pete for losing his Batman role. Robert Pattinson.

In the short clip, Ben and Matt go back and forth on how to promote competition, at one point, “Arco“Star,” say something they like, ‘Hey, me Jason Bourne… Batman and…’ “Before Ben ends his sentence, Matt interrupts,” Is Robert Pattinson coming? ”

Ben, who scored from behind, said, “No. Jeremy Renner However, “referring to the fact of”Avengers“The actor played the lead role”The Born Legacy“Matt did not lose himself, he pointed out.” Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the universe of Bourne. “He added, ‘Pattinson took your job. ”

Ben originally planned, wrote, directed and starred in the Batman movie “Justice League“Days, but he eventually withdrew in 2017. The project was taken over by Matt Reeves. Is.

Film production recently “Twilight“The star has been tested positive for the corona virus. Fortunately, he has returned to filmmaking after filming a final scene at St George’s Hall in Liverpool, England.