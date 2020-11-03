When are the US election results and exit polls, and when will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential race?

He is conducting A month-long campaign against the postal vote in November Critical talk about tweets and practice has encouraged many states to keep voters safe. Corona virus International spread.

In a July interview, the president similarly refused to accept the results. “I have to see. Look … I have to see,” he told Fox News Sunday. “No, I’m not going to say yes. I’m not going to say no, at last I’m not going to say.”

Now, a question that is once considered unthinkable is being asked: What if the US presidential election does not accept defeat? Is there a contingency plan if the president and his supporters refuse to go quietly?

At what point do we know the winner of the US election?

Election night will not deliver the definitive winner the public expects. The Unprecedented post-ballots This election, triggered by Govt-19, could cause significant delays. While some states begin counting postal votes before election day, some wait until the polls close.

The initial results of the states that prioritize the counting of individual votes may point Mr Trump forward, with only Mr Biden appearing later when the postal vote count comes.

If there is no clear winner at night, it may take days or even weeks to count, although most officials in key ‘swing’ states believe they will announce a result by the weekend after the election.

Whatever the final outcome, the Oval will continue in office if President Trump fails, he will officially become a ‘lame duck’ president, his 73-day term before handing over the keys to the White House. .

On 20 January 2021, the new President will deliver their inaugural address. It traditionally took place on the steps of the American Capitol building, but it is still unclear what kind of national address the epidemic would pose if it endangered public health.

What time are the exit polls?

After the polls close in the United States, broadcasters will use a variety of data, including exit polls, to predict and attempt the outcome.

Networks usually begin releasing data from polls that depart before 6pm EST (11pm GMT).

Exit polls are polls taken immediately after people leave the polls. Not every voter is interviewed, so exit polls are not always accurate. They help measure election results because it can take days or even weeks to clarify the actual result.

When the media presents state decisions for a candidate, it should be noted that the results will not be official until certified by individual states. States technically have until December 14 to finalize the number when they meet with Electoral College voters.

How does the Election College function?

In almost every state, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins the ‘election’ vote for that state. Therefore, this candidate will get these seats in ‘Election College’. Then, gather the selected figures from each of the 50 states and vote for the president.

Therefore, the structure of the Electoral College is such that some states, known as the ‘Swing States’, overweight, violate the popular vote. An example of this became clear in the 2016 election that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the presidential race because President Swing failed to win the states, so she lost the electoral college vote.

A list of all these important swing states is discussed below:

When do swing states announce their results?

Arizona

11 constituencies.

Despite being traditionally a Republican stronghold, Trump won just 3.5% of the state in 2016. Democrats believe the changing population in the state has provided an opportunity to turn it blue.

Polling will be at 7.00pm local time (GMT 2am). Officials plan to release preliminary results at 8pm local time (3am).

Florida

29 constituencies.

While it is technically possible for Trump to win without Florida, he must hold on to every state he won in 2016 to win re-election – a lofty order.

Polling will be at 7.00pm local time (GMT 12am). Starting time Local time is expected at 8am (1am GMT).

Georgia

16 constituencies.

Changing stats and growing urban areas have made Georgia a less secure place for Republicans in recent years.

Polling will be at 7.00pm local time (GMT 12am). Georgia will not start counting postal ballots until after the polls close, meaning the results will not be clear overnight.

Michigan

16 constituencies.

Donald Trump, the closest state in 2016, was able to turn the state Republican against Hillary Clinton.

Most polls close at 8.00pm local time (GMT 1am). Some jurisdictions count post-votes before election day, but not all, meaning statewide results are not expected two days later.

Minnesota

10 polling stations.

Minnesota went to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it was a close match.

Polling will be at 8.00pm local time (GMT 2am). Preliminary results are expected shortly thereafter.

North Carolina

15 constituencies.

Some consider President Trump to “win.” If he loses here, it will mean slipping the Republican stronghold in the south.

Polling local time is 7.30pm (12.30pm GMT). The government expects to report early results as the polls close due to the high turnout of early voters.

Ohio

18 constituencies.

Donald Trump beat Ohio by eight points in 2016, but it remains a major battleground this year because the president has lost support among suburban women in the state.

Polling local time is 7.30pm (12.30pm GMT). Mail-in votes will not be counted until election day, but Ohio expects to release early results overnight.

Pennsylvania

20 constituencies.

Pennsylvania, one of the former Democrats’ solid “blue wall” states, was narrowed down by Donald Trump in 2016. Both sides have invested significant time and resources to win Key Stone State, and the results here could determine the national election.

Polling is at 8.00pm local time (GMT 1am). Mail-in votes will not be counted until election day: officials hope to get a result in the next few days.

Texas

38 constituencies.

The second-largest state for electoral college votes, Texan City, has changed the figures to make it more competitive.

Most polls close at 7.00pm local time (GMT 12am). Texas tends to announce its results later in the evening.

Wisconsin

10 polling stations.

In 2016, Donald Trump rejected opinion polls for a surprise victory in Wisconsin.

Polling will be at 8.00pm local time (GMT 2am). Officials predict an announcement on election night or soon.

read more: What if Donald Trump accepts the US election defeat and refuses to go quiet?

What other national races are there on election day?

This is not just a presidential race on November 3rd. All 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are ready for re-election, as well as one-third of the 100-member U.S. Senate.

Democrats hope to retain control of the House and capture a number of Republican Senate seats, and they could become the majority party in the House.

Winning the Senate majority, which the Republicans currently hold at 53-47, would be the biggest reward for Democrats. The Senate has the power to veto legislation and trade agreements and to establish senior positions and judges in government.

Read more about key Senate seats.