Mike Pence should have offended Donald Trump on January 6 – case dismissed

Two weeks before the new president takes office, the US Congress formally confirms the election results. Really a ritual, but Donald Trump supporters want the session to be torpedoed. This will be an embarrassing day for Vice President Mike Pence.

When news came out that Donald Trump’s Vice Mike Pence was planning to travel abroad on January 6 at the end of last year, the jokes quickly went round. Pence wanted to run away to avoid the expected anger of his boss. Because on this day the Vice Congress has the constitutional role of announcing the election winner before the joint sitting of the two chambers of the US Congress. He has no free hand and he has to follow the election result. It sets Pence’s daily routine into practice on January 6: Announce Joe Biden as the new president and hurt Donald Trump with it, and then quit!

So much for jokes. But one thing is clear: the day will be embarrassing for Pence. He has always been loyal to his boss, and in practice never forgives Donald Trump for being unfaithful. But on Jan. 6, Pence’s hands are tied. According to the constitution, he cannot help declaring his political opponent a winner. It is true that he was aware of this – despite all the Trump camp’s plans to overturn the election results in Congress at the last minute – which shows that his lawyers insisted on a bizarre legal dispute over his work during the June 6 session. End January.

Mike Pence: The party puts him on a bond



Louis Gomert, a Republican lawmaker from Texas, tried to force Pence to go beyond the ceremonial role by a unique lawsuit that could overturn Pence states’ decisions. The U.S. vice president petitioned the judge in charge to dismiss the case – on the grounds that the wrongdoer was being prosecuted. It is a legal contradiction for the Vice President to gain more powers by filing a case against him. The Texas judge in charge followed this argument and dismissed the case.

Benz ‘s lawyers found a reason not to offend their own political camp. In essence, however, he made it clear that Trump’s deputy wants to act in accordance with the Constitution in this way. An increasing number of Republicans find themselves in a similar position. When the official results of the January 6 election were officially read out, the planned sabotage by several MPs met with criticism within the party. Republican Senator Ben Sass described the plans of several party colleagues to oppose the election results at a congressional meeting as “dangerous.” According to party sources, more than 100 Republicans from the House of Representatives are expected to attend. However, this should only drag on the practice. The victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election cannot be shaken. This was confirmed by several new figures and courts up to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump “and his allies playing with fire”



In a post the senator posted on Facebook allegations of election fraud by Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence for this. “The president and his allies are playing with fire.” In domestic talks, he heard from “one” Republicans in Congress that he had no doubts about the outcome of the election. They only cared about how they would be in front of Trump’s most staunch supporters.

Republican MPs in the House of Representatives and Republican Senator Josh Howley announced that day that they would appeal to individual state decisions. It enables both chambers of Congress to adjourn to separate sessions to discuss the objection, and ultimately enable them to vote on whether to accept or reject it.

Leading Republicans against disruptive action



This process can only be initiated if at least one member of the House of Representatives and at least one senator raises such an objection in writing. In the end, it will only succeed if the two chambers of Congress accept the objection by a simple majority vote. Looking at the majority in Congress, there is no expectation that the action of the Republican leaders will be more than a delay. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have a majority and they can crush their objection.

Republican lawmaker Adam Kinsinger said he expects 100 of his House party colleagues to appeal. The broadcaster CNN reported on Friday, citing two unnamed Republican MPs, who said they expect at least 140 party colleagues to attend the meeting. So far, only Howley’s support is known in the Senate. Leading Senate Republicans opposed questioning the election results.

Sources: DPA News Agency, “Mountain”, BBC

dho