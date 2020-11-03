The Leonid meteor shower will bring shooting stars this November – see how and when to do this

In 1966, thousands of meteors erupted from the sky and illuminated the sky for 15 minutes – eyewitnesses could see that the shooting stars were almost like rain and how many there were. This is not a typical meteor shower, but a complete meteor shower, which has been going on for centuries as part of the Leonid meteor shower.









Watch the shooting stars light up the night sky in the middle of the month.





This year’s rainfall is expected to produce very few meteorites – dazzling storms occur every 33 years – you can still Look at the sky To see the shooting stars in the middle of the month. Everything you need to know is here.

What is the Leonid Meteor Shower?

Leonid meteor shower is an astronomical event in mid-November that occurs when the Earth passes through a dusty path from the Temple-Tuttle comet – named after its radioactive point, or meteorite that appears in the sky, coming from the constellation Leo.

In a normal year, including 2020, rainfall produces 15 meteors per hour, which is considered a very moderate performance. But Leonids are most famous for their unusual meteor storms, which occur almost every 33 years (depending on how long it takes for the comet to orbit the sun). During those events, thousands of skies over thousands of meteors run like rain, but for a short period of 15 minutes. The last meteor storm was in 2002, so there is little time for the next big show.

When is the Leonid meteor shower?

Leonids occur annually, approximately from November 6th to November 30th. This year, the peak (in anticipation of seeing more meteors) will take place on the evening of November 16th and the early morning of November 17th. The big news is that the moon is a small crescent, which means there will be very little light pollution in the sky, which will increase viewing conditions.

How can I see the Leonid meteor shower?

Like all meteor showers, all you have to do is. That said you will want to get It is far from light pollution As far as possible, so go to distant jungles if you can. When you arrive, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 20 minutes or more, and then get ready to take part in the show. Leo (Leonids’ radiant point) You can see shooting stars not only in the direction of the galaxy, but across the sky, so peel off your eyes.

When is the next meteor shower?

Can’t catch the Leonids? You do not have to wait long for the next show. The Gemini meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13 and the morning of December 14. Plus, it’s one of the best meteor showers of the year, so you won’t want to miss it.