Home Science Space Distribution: SpaceX Introduces New Starling Group of Internet Satellites – Science and IT

Space Distribution: SpaceX Introduces New Starling Group of Internet Satellites – Science and IT

Feb 04, 2021 0 Comments
Ракета-носій Falcon 9 успішно доправила вантаж у космос і приземлилась на платформу

American private space agency Ilona Masca Sent into SpaceX orbit Another set of satellites Thanks for the Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

It has been said TSN.12.00.

Launched From Cape Canaveral, Florida a few hours ago. The cot of the launched vehicle was already there 6 dozen satellites From the Starling system that is required to provide an Internet connection. This is the 18th party.

8 minutes after starting the reusable area The launched vehicle landed on the unmanned platform In the Atlantic Ocean.

Next run Satellites SpaceX projects To advance tomorrow.

Ilona Musca’s company is the world leader in the number of satellites in Earth’s orbit. Now there are more than 1,000 of them, and in a few years their number should reach 42,000.


Video

“SpaceX” sent another set of satellites into orbit

With space distribution. SpaceX has sent another set of satellites into orbit. This release was made a few hours ago from Cape Canaveral, Florida. There were 60 satellites in the lake of the Falcon-9 missile vehicle to provide Internet communications. Eight minutes after launch, several parts of the launched vehicle landed on an unmanned platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

READ  When to watch the Perseid meteor shower over Hull skies this week

You May Also Like

How about the introduction of Starling Twins Live?

How about the introduction of Starling Twins Live?

The Forgotten Doctor Who Discovered Dinosaurs

The Forgotten Doctor Who Discovered Dinosaurs

Scientists have discovered the secret of the ancient mummy with the help of tomography - photo

Scientists have discovered the secret of the ancient mummy with the help of tomography – photo

Starship SN9 landing failed, another final to land!

Starship SN9 landing failed, another final to land!

Zion continues to rise in Lyon

Zion continues to rise in Lyon

The second moon will fly close to Earth on Tuesday

The second moon will fly close to Earth on Tuesday

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *