Melbourne Cup: John Stevens never tore us apart from the empty Flemington Racecourse

Nov 03, 2020 0 Comments

Strange moment John Stevens performs an emotional scene of INXS, except at the stands at the Flemington Racecourse that never tear us apart … but there is no one to watch

Alisha Puaya to the Daily Mail Australia

John Stevens performed an emotional scene from the classic INX song Never Dear besides us at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, there was no one in the crowd at the Flemington Racecourse to sing with him, resulting in a pre-filmed performance.

Nevertheless, the 59-year-old rock singer performed an undeniably powerful show.

Pre-Racing Entertainment: John Stevens performed the emotional scene of the classic INX song Never Dear except us at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

John and his band performed at the Grandstand, usually with an eight-piece string section and a solo saxophonist, an area reserved for the Bunders.

Despite the lack of audience, New Zealander surprised people across the country by presenting his song – a favorite at weddings and public events.

Fans gathered at Twitter at home to appreciate his performance, including the author of ‘John Stevens – Will Always Get It Right’.

‘Bravo ான் 10 Sport AU with John Stevens. Said another.

READ  The 2020 Emmy audience tried to get to the back after Jimmy Kimmel dropped a Zoom ID

‘John ​​Stevens is really very good,’ wrote a third viewer, while a fourth maintained his performance throughout the day. Six lengths won. ‘

The global epidemic is that Melbourne Cup organizers need to get creative with pre-race hobbies.

As part of the show, singer Pete Murray led a celebratory moment that marked the 160th anniversary of our greatest race by performing Found My Place from Byron Bay.

The masked singer-winner and Neighbors star Bonnie Anderson sang the Australian national anthem live from Flemington.

Delta Goodrem performed his aptly named latest song Solid Gold after 4 p.m.

