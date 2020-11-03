Melbourne Cup: John Stevens never tore us apart from the empty Flemington Racecourse

John Stevens performed an emotional scene from the classic INX song Never Dear besides us at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, there was no one in the crowd at the Flemington Racecourse to sing with him, resulting in a pre-filmed performance.

Nevertheless, the 59-year-old rock singer performed an undeniably powerful show.

Pre-Racing Entertainment: John Stevens performed the emotional scene of the classic INX song Never Dear except us at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

John and his band performed at the Grandstand, usually with an eight-piece string section and a solo saxophonist, an area reserved for the Bunders.

Despite the lack of audience, New Zealander surprised people across the country by presenting his song – a favorite at weddings and public events.

Fans gathered at Twitter at home to appreciate his performance, including the author of ‘John Stevens – Will Always Get It Right’.

Empty space: Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, no one at the Flemington Racecourse sang with him, resulting in an amazing performance

Gives it all: The 59-year-old rocker and his team put on an undeniably powerful show

‘Bravo ான் 10 Sport AU with John Stevens. Said another.

‘John ​​Stevens is really very good,’ wrote a third viewer, while a fourth maintained his performance throughout the day. Six lengths won. ‘

The global epidemic is that Melbourne Cup organizers need to get creative with pre-race hobbies.

Performance: Performed by John and his band at the Grandstand, an area generally reserved for punters, as well as an eight-piece string section (pictured) and a solo saxophonist

Iconic: Never Dear was a saxophonist who performed a popular solo song besides us

‘He saved all day!’ Fans flocking to the house gathered on Twitter, including one who wrote ‘John ​​Stevens – will always get it right’.

As part of the show, singer Pete Murray led a celebratory moment that marked the 160th anniversary of our greatest race by performing Found My Place from Byron Bay.

The masked singer-winner and Neighbors star Bonnie Anderson sang the Australian national anthem live from Flemington.

Delta Goodrem performed his aptly named latest song Solid Gold after 4 p.m.