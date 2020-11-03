Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-1) | 11/02/2020

Half time
Leon dominated, but could not do what he came for, while Julio Furch only had to shoot one play, scoring a goal that would give Santos some advantage.
47 ‘
A lawsuit was filed in court, but after being reviewed in the VAR, referee Oscar Mejia did not properly allow the fine.
45 ‘
Rodriguez goes for the ball, he goes for the ball, but he is very strong and within area.
41 ‘The goal of Santos
Julio Furch’s goal!
He kicked it from a distance and with the cooperation of Kota he sent the first goal of the match.
40 ‘
Rodriguez’s shot exceeds Lion’s goal.
37 ‘
Yellow card to Van Rankin who practically rode in Lyon’s player to intercept in advance.
32 ‘
Gail was shot by Santo as he headed back to one side of Kota’s target.
Large room in Acevedo
25 ‘
The biggest shot of the meniscus was sent to shoot Carlos Acevedo’s plane into a corner.
20 ‘
The goal for Gigliotti was canceled.
19 ‘
Mena’s fast-paced play that ends easily in Acevedo’s hands.
16 ‘
Cornica’s best play with a tunnel that ended with a center for that area, but in the shot Santowell sent the ball to the side.
12 ‘
Cory’s first powerful shot of the match but it goes straight into Kota’s hands.
7 ‘
It was hard for the local team to get out with a restricted ball, pressing Santos in the first minutes.
0 ‘
The competition starts at the Nou Camp Grounds!
The last line of Santos
C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Daria; A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. சாண்டோவல்; J. Forch and e. அகுயர்.
Lyon’s last line
Cotta, Ramares, Barrero, Tesilo, Rodriguez, Navarro, Aquino, Montes, Mena, Meniscus and Gigliotti.
Kick-off time
The Lyon vs Santos match will take place at the Lyon Stadium in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Kick-off at 11:00 pm ET.
