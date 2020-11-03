Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-1) | 11/02/2020

Leon dominated, but could not do what he came for, while Julio Furch only had to shoot one play, scoring a goal that would give Santos some advantage.

A lawsuit was filed in court, but after being reviewed in the VAR, referee Oscar Mejia did not properly allow the fine.

Rodriguez goes for the ball, he goes for the ball, but he is very strong and within area.

Julio Furch’s goal!

He kicked it from a distance and with the cooperation of Kota he sent the first goal of the match.

Rodriguez’s shot exceeds Lion’s goal.

Yellow card to Van Rankin who practically rode in Lyon’s player to intercept in advance.

Gail was shot by Santo as he headed back to one side of Kota’s target.

The biggest shot of the meniscus was sent to shoot Carlos Acevedo’s plane into a corner.

The goal for Gigliotti was canceled.

Mena’s fast-paced play that ends easily in Acevedo’s hands.

Cory’s first powerful shot of the match but it goes straight into Kota’s hands.

It was hard for the local team to get out with a restricted ball, pressing Santos in the first minutes.

The competition starts at the Nou Camp Grounds!

In a few moments we will bring you all the details of the lines and game facing Leon vs Santos.

The last fight of the 16th round! Welcome!

C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Daria; A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. சாண்டோவல்; J. Forch and e. அகுயர்.

Cotta, Ramares, Barrero, Tesilo, Rodriguez, Navarro, Aquino, Montes, Mena, Meniscus and Gigliotti.

The Lyon vs Santos match will take place at the Lyon Stadium in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Kick-off at 11:00 pm ET.