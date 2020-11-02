Tesla releases updated Cybertruck electric pickup design ‘within a month or so’

Tesla is updating the design of the Cybertruck, and now CEO Elon Musk says that Tesla will be ready to release the updated design of the electric pickup “within a month or so.”

What does this look like?

Last month, Musk did Design Study of Cybertruck With Franz van Holhausen, head of design at Tesla, he said the vehicle developer is implementing several improvements to the electric pickup, which was introduced a year ago.

Musk said on Twitter on Sunday that Tesla would release pictures of the updated design in about a month.

There are already more than half a million people who have already booked for CyberDuck, and they will be interested to see how Tesla updated the design.

It is unclear what changes Tesla will implement in the electric pickup truck.

Kasturi spoke earlier Tesla Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension update. They also talked about making the truck smaller, but Kasturi abandoned the project After another design review in May.

At the time, the CEO also talked about “further leveling the center line” and “reducing the window sill height”.

Even if the plan to make the truck smaller is abandoned, those design changes may still be on the table.

Freelance editor Pablo Cuperle previously shared this Updated supply of Cybertruck with these changes:

Here is a skid image comparison of the two designs, the original on the left and the modified one on the right:

But it is only after a previous design review of the truck that further changes are expected to be implemented.

What else do you want to see change in the Tesla CyberTruck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tesla said it plans to start Two high-end versions of CyberTruck in late 2021.

Both electric trucks will have a range of 300 to 500 miles and will be fitted with twin and triple motor powertrains starting at $ 49,000.

A cheaper and shorter version of the Tesla CyberTruck will be available later.

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos And subscribe Web light.