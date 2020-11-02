‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Shaw Johnson’s Family Issues ‘Ionla: Fix My Life’

Love & Hip HWhen he and his family appeared on the first scene Sunday night, Op Star Shay Johnson mentioned another show on his reality TV belt. Ionla: Fix my life.

Shay Johnson | Prince Williams / Virimage

Shay and MJ Johnson ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

Both Shay and MJ (one of his brothers) star in it Love & Hip Hop Franchise. Shay first got his start in franchise as a supporting cast member Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta In the first two seasons of the show. She came to the lap to act again Love & Hip Hop: Miami. He is the original cast member of this spinoff, which aired on all three seasons of the show to date. Also, before this Love & Hip Hop, Shay was once on reality TV. He appeared on VH1 The taste of love, As well as Charm School As Bucky. MJ joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami In its third season.

Ianla Vansant tries to get root

Shay, MJ and Joe, their other brother, appeared on the two-hour episode Ionla: Fix my life. They confronted their mother about some long-standing family issues.

According to the official description of the chapter provided by the network:

Reality star Shaw Johnson is no stranger to cameras and conflicts, but when it comes to healing splits in his family – it’s completely different. When asked for Ianla’s help repairing a broken relationship with her mother and siblings, Shay may have more work to do than bargain.

Before the chapter, Madame Noir Released an exclusive clip from the episode that showed the brothers talking about their mother and sister after their first day of knocking with Ianla.

“I usually see everything I saw yesterday,” MJ told Vansant. “I saw my mom. When you talk to her or say certain things, she’s trying to blow it or make it feel like it’s not really there. It’s not really true. It’s not how you feel. I do not like some conversations because I know the reaction.”

While the conversation takes a turn to put a lot of blame on Shay for the family’s problems, Vansand says the root of the problem is not specifically with their sister.

“Your mother means more than a wet cat, ”he said. “I’m not talking about your mom, but I ‘m talking about that behavior. I see it in your sister. You can not solve the problem if you do not know what the problem is. I think the problem is Shay. It’s not. You all prove it in some way. Shay works, you work. Yes, you will. “

Ionla: Fix my life Airs weekly on OWN.