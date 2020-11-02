From Drew Barrymore to Glenn Close, Hollywood’s Best Halloween Costumes 2020

Despite the Govt-19 epidemic blocking Hollywood’s regular Halloween celebrations, celebrities still celebrated the event by putting together some iconic costumes. From Liso to fly over Mike Pence’s head to Nicki Minaj of Lil Nass X, this year’s best Halloween costumes are here, courtesy of social media. – Ellis Schaefer / Reuters

Liso

During the vice presidential debate, pop superstar Liso dressed to fly over Mike Pence’s head and finished the look with “Vote” pins and a pair of wings. Naturally, his title is “FLYYYYY AF”. Liso also made some hilarious videos to go with the outfit.

Weekend

Weekend is famous for her stunning Halloween costumes, and this year is no exception: she spent six hours with prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino as Eddie Murphy, a Nutty professor.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West disguised herself Tiger King Star Carol Baskin is in the Tigers with her four children and Joe Exotic with best friend Jonathan Seban.

Vanessa Hudgens

Princess Switch Star Vanessa Hudgens chose a cozy-yet-beautiful outfit by dressing up as a teddy bear with her dog Darla.

Earlier this month, she went high fashion in a black widow-inspired outfit. But these are just one of the many looks Hudgens has tried for Halloween, so check out the rest of her feed for some scary inspiration.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon went for a classic Dracula look – manga and all.

Holsey

Singer Holsey expressed Tim Burton’s Victoria brilliantly Corpse Bride, Captioning his photo: “It takes my breath away! It would be nice if I had something …”

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burke and children Harper and Gideon show off their sweet tooth Willie Wonka and the chocolate factory.

Mindy Calling

Absolutely adorable crossover, Never Have I Ever Creator Mindy Kaling is dressed up as the protagonist of the show, and the goddess – also included in the pink bag.

Kelly Rippa

Kelly Ripa’s clothes can not be opposite each other – one saw the TV presenter as Moira Rose Shits Creek, And the second Joe Exotic Tiger King Fame.

Don France

Cuer eye Moira also chose this Halloween look from stylist Don France.

Sierra

The Sierra was created for the more precise Cardi B and his son Future, which combined as a pint-sized offset.

Close Glenn

Glenn Close also proved that he is the right direct-action Cruella de Will. 101 Dalmations.

Jacob Tremble

Room Star Jacob Tremble dressed as Garfield and ate all of the chocolate.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Clinda The Good Witch The Wizard of Oz, Turned to her The True Barrymore Show Set in the city of Emerald.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson, wife Christina Evangeline and the kids all chose the classic pumpkin outfit this year.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum actually made her own horror movie. No really, look at it.