Upper Michigan reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, adding the state added more than 3,500

The latest cases, deaths and recoveries included are (alphabetically listed districts):

Baraka: 9 cases



Chippewa: 1 cases



Delta: 39 cases



Dickinson: 38 cases



Kojobik: 12 cases



Houghton: 9 cases



Iron: 8 cases



Kevinov: 0 cases



Loose: 3 cases



Mackinac: 4 cases



Marquette: 48 cases, 1 death



Menomini: 14 cases, 1 death



Ondonagan: 8 cases, 1 death



School: 9 cases



As of Saturday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, there were a total of 6,074 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula at the time of the eruption. Of them, at least 2,862 are thought to have been rescued and 123 are still dead.

The seven-day average for positive tests in UP is 7.1%. The MI Secure Startup Map Breaks trial and trial trends by district.

There is a free COVID-19 test in Alger, Luz and McKinack districts next week as recent cases increase in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Click here For dates and times.

As cases have increased in Delta County, OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group said, “At OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group, we have seen the growth of patients we care about. We still have the capacity and have a ministry level plan in case of any rise in COVID cases to be admitted to the hospital. ”

For a continuous list of confirmed cases, deaths and recovery in Upper Michigan, Click here.

As of Thursday, October 29, 10 UPs showing 50 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan. COVID-19 is included in the report of hospitals and health systems. Oct., 30 or Oct., 31 Data not updated.

Aspiris hospitals have ten corona virus patients and six are in the ICU. There is a corona virus patient who is not in the ICU at Baraka County Memorial Hospital. The Dickinson County Healthcare system has six corona virus patients, none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight corona virus patients and four are in the ICU. School Craft Memorial Hospital has two patients, not in the ICU. UP Health system hospitals have 21 corona virus patients, ten of whom are in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two corona virus patients, one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Of the 152,935 diagnostic test results reported from Upper Michigan to the state for full corona virus infection, 3.42 percent were in favor of COVID-19 as of Oct. 31.

A total of 3,792 new cases were reported Saturday in Michigan. Thus, the total number of cases in the state is up to 178,180. Thirty-one new deaths have been reported nationwide. Twenty deaths were identified during the Vital Records review. In all, 7,340 people in Michigan have died from complications caused by the virus. The current statewide recovery is 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated every Saturday on the MDHHS website.

