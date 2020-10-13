Best Prime Day 2020 deals for less than $ 50: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $ 30, Echo Dot for $ 19

This is part of the story Amazon Prime Day, Everything you need to know about CNED’s guide and how to make sure you get the best deal.
Amazon Prime Day Runs on October 13th and 14th, and has best sale options under sale 50, i.e. $ 25 Blink Mini, $ 20 Echo Auto and many more. I will be updating this page regularly as new deals are coming in, so check out this place for the best and most affordable sales on this prime day.
Smart home deals
Tyler Listenby / CNET
Amazon is bringing the Echo Auto Alexa to your car. Usually priced at $ 50, the Echo Auto Prime Day costs just 20 rupees. Like other Alexa speakers, Echo Auto lets you play music, call calls and more.
Amazon
Amazon’s pint-sized smart speaker, the third 50 third-gen Amazon Echo Dot, is now on sale for $ 19. Like other Alexa speakers, Echo Dot answers your questions about the weather, controls compatible smart home devices and much more with simple voice commands.
Chris Monroe / CNET
The $ 25 Echo Flex is a plug-in smart home device with custom attachments from Amazon that is sold separately. The connections include night lights and motion sensors, so you can configure your Echo Flex device to suit your specific needs. During Prime Day, the Echo Flex is priced at just $ 10.
Tyler Listenby / CNET
The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smart 90 smart display. But on Prime Day, half the price of this little display is just $ 45. Like other Amazon smart displays this model will also work with the Alexa voice assistant to answer your questions about the weather, display the live feed of the compatible security camera and much more.
Megan Wollerton / CNET
The Blink Mini is one of Amazon’s brand new interior security cameras – and is typically $ 35. Now, with a $ 10 discount, you can buy one for just $ 25. Like this Wise game interior, But no free cloud storage.
Streaming contracts
Tyler Listenby / CNET
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K usually costs $ 50, but it currently sells for $ 30 on Prime Day. This 4K media streaming kit has Alexa voice remote.
Year
This is the most basic streaming player in Rogue. It usually costs $ 30, but is available for just $ 21 on Prime Day. It can’t handle 4K HDR streaming, but works well otherwise. Read our Rogue Express (2019) review.
Sarah Duo / CNET
Rogue Premiere usually sells for $ 40, but last is $ 27. It adds the ability to take the basics from Express HD and handle 4K HDR content. read more.
Sarah Duo / CNET
The Rogue Streaming Stick Plus sells for $ 50, but is available for $ 37 (off 13 off) on Prime Day. Unlike the Premiere and Express HD versions, the Streaming Stick Plus connects to TVs with HDMI ports – and can stream up to 4K.