Senate GOP regulation at risk

The Senate took control Tuesday with Democrats, armed with a record-breaking fundraising war chest, hoping to flip many seats and Republicans working hard to keep it off the blue wave as a firewall.

Democrats are expected to reduce the Republican 53-seat majority, but it could be a stumbling block for some key toss-up states to determine whether they have won enough races to regain control of the upper house for the first time since 2014.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that the GOP has a majority, with many Republicans playing with security in this election.

Those in twelve GOP positions on Tuesday have competitive races, while only two Democrats are at risk.

“This is a 50-50 proposal,” Mr McConnell said Wednesday about the odds of keeping the Senate red. “We have a lot of exposure. It’s a big Republican party. There are dog fights all over the country.”

Republicans are fighting for a 53-47 majority. Democrats need a net profit of three seats and the White House to regain a majority – or four if President Trump is re-elected.

Cook’s political statement Democrats will win between two and seven seats. If it’s only two, the Republicans are still in control.

Inside another non-partisan election analysis shop, Democrats make a net profit of four to six seats – enough to win a majority.

Five Dirtydit polls predict that Democrats will win a majority of 77 out of 100 shots.

“Democrats are the most popular at the moment,” said Jessica Taylor, Senate editor of Cook’s political statement Fox News. “[There are] The 12 seats in the Republican Party are considered only two for the Democrats. Republicans are always going to start this cycle with a downside.

The best places for Democrats are against Sense. Corey Gardner in Colorado, Martha Maxley in Arizona, Tham Dillis in North Carolina and Susan Collins in Maine.

But election analysts see some other openings for Democrats to expand their gains, depending on how good it is. President Trump Fees in their states.

The erosion of Trump’s support would be enough for a Democrat to traditionally win the red. South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison raised $ 57 million in the pre – election quarter, according to Senate Lindsay Graham, RSC.

The so-called toss-up Senate races are against Sense. Steve Daines in Montana, Johnny Ernst in Iowa and David Bertue in Georgia. Democrats are also running against Graham in South Carolina; Sen. In an open seat in Kansas after Pat Roberts; In Georgia, sen. Kelly Lofler faces a special election in a big jungle.

Shares for the two Senate seats decisive for Senate control in Georgia are incredibly high.

In the special election, the retired sen. 20 candidates are vying to fill Johnny Isaacson’s term. The Georgian government has appointed Brian Kemp, co-owner of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, to fill the vacancy until the election. He is engaged in a fierce battle with President Doug Collins and R-Ka for the GOP referendum. Meanwhile, Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor Democrat Rafael Warnock is leading the field for Democrats.

No one is likely to get 50% of the vote in this race, meaning the top two finishers will go to the run-off race on January 5th.

In the routinely scheduled Georgia race, Berdue is almost tied to Democrat John Osof, a media company executive who previously lost a congressional race in Georgia. If Bertou or Osaf gets no more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday, they will go to the polls on January 5 without Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.

So, if the Senate control is a cliffhanger after Tuesday, it could be the result of two run-off elections decided two days after the new Senate takes office on January 3rd.

“It is clear that there will be at least one vacancy on January 3, and there may be two,” said Jacob Rubashkin, a reporter / analyst at Insight Elections, a non – partisan newsletter in Washington, DC. ”

Sen. in Texas. John Cornin and Sen Don Sullivan in Alaska have traditionally competed in the red states. While they still want to win the re-election, they could suffer if Trump’s support falls in the blue wave.

“It’s likely to be very bad for the Republicans tonight,” Rubashkin told Fox News. “It’s possible that it’s bad, but it’s not catastrophic .It’s very rare to get any results in between, I think.

“There’s a whole bunch of Republican seats where if the president’s support goes down – even a little bit – they all go,” he said.

Alabama Sen Doug Jones is set to lose to Democrats on Tuesday as he faces a tough challenge from former college football coach Tommy Doverville. Jones was elected to the Senate from the deep red state during the 2017 special election, defeating Republican Roy Moore, who faced charges of sexual abuse and misconduct against teenage girls.

Republicans also consider Michigan as their other possible option, but this is Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mitch. Joe Biden Peters has a good shot to win and is consistently ahead in the voting averages. Republican businessman and military veteran John James, sen. Debbie Stefano, de-Mitch, lost in 2018, and she is trying to get support from Biden voters on Tuesday.

Peters campaigned Saturday with Peter and former President Barack Obama, stressing that the path to a democratic victory in the Senate and the White House goes straight through Michigan. He urged Democrats not to have the same regrets they did in 2016 when Trump won the state by a margin of less than 11,000 votes.

“We have a real shot at getting a majority in the United States Senate,” Peters told Flint Saturday. “But one thing we have to do, we have to win here. We have to hold this seat.”

Democrats have a real shot at tidying up the House, the White House and the Senate on Tuesday, but three, it is very difficult for Democrats to flip the Senate into the political handicaps program.

“It’s not yet certain,” Taylor said of the Senate ‘s control over Democrats’ predictions.

One reason is that Trump’s ability to hold on to the states he won in 2016 and retain the firm margins of victory in those red states is controlled by the upper house.

There has been a decline in split-ticket voting. In 2016, every Senate race went to the same party that made the presidential race in that state.

Taylor noted that since 2012, 122 of the 139 Senate presidential races have gone as far as their state.

Democrats have been running a campaign to protect health care during corona virus outbreaks and have traditionally had the money to compete in the Red States, inspired by grassroots activities and donations following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They believe there are many paths for the majority of them.

“Democrats have expanded the map and placed more Republican seats with strong challenges driven by record-breaking grassroots enthusiasm and are focusing on issues that are important to voters, such as health care,” said Helen Galla, the Democrat’s quick response director. Senatorial Campaign Committee. “The vulnerable Republican leaders will not be able to escape the toxic records of people with pre-existing conditions voting for gut protection and enabling the Trump administration’s catastrophic epidemic, and voters are ready to send a new leadership to Washington.”

Mr McConnell has warned that if the Democrats win, they will carry out radical reforms such as closing the Supreme Court, closing the case and creating two new states in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“If you look at the Democrats today, you should be scared,” McConnell said Wednesday.

“We are fighting for our way of life,” he said. “We are fighting for the constitution.”

