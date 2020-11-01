Rare Blue Moon illuminates the sky around the world on Halloween night

Advertising

Britain was treated to a spectacular display of the first Halloween Blue Moon in 40 years on Saturday.

The incredible view was photographed in places including London, Birmingham, Gravescent and Wiltshire.

The moon was also seen in countries such as the United States, Spain, Turkey and Argentina throughout Israel.

After 1944, during World War II, a blue moon appeared around the world on Halloween.

The name of this event is derived from the second full moon that appears in a calendar month. Occurred at the beginning of the month in the first month of October.

This year the trick or treatment has been largely canceled due to corona virus restrictions, giving Britain and others around the world its perfect opportunity to see the moon without any distractions.

The last time the UK saw a Halloween moon was in 2001, before 1955.

Anyone with a smartphone can get a nice snapshot, which is the size of the Saturday evening moon.

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Washington wakes up on Halloween near Graham, D.C., and a plane flies in front of a moon that has begun to fall completely.

A full Hunter Moon rises on the Las Vegas Strip on October 31st. This is the second full moon of the month called the Blue Moon

Full Blue Moon and Hunters Moon rises behind Manhattan and a World Trade Center under New York City on Halloween

In Huddersfield, a man could be seen holding a witch’s hat

In Dunston, Oxfordshire, the Blue Moon was photographed. For the first time since 1974 the event took place on Halloween across the UK and Ireland

Back in Sunderland, the magnified blue moon in the photo showed in all its glory, even its grooves are visible

The moon was clearly visible in many cities around the world, including this scene captured by Israel in Jerusalem

In Ankara, Turkey, the moon was seen in bright yellow over a house

In New York, the moon was seen rising behind Lower Manhattan and a World Trade Center

In Istanbul, Turkey, the moon can be seen hanging over the Great Camelia Mosque

A special moon was seen rising over the La Blatter River in Buenos Aires, Argentina.