John Lewis and Waitros launched a massive campaign to help 100,000 families struggling with food, comfort and emotional support.

The initiative – which retailers Waitros and John Louis said would be complemented by Christmas advertising – will support food poverty charity Farshare and Home-Start, which will work with parents in need of support.

How much does the campaign hope to mobilize?

The campaign, which aims to raise $ 5 million for charities, will begin in November.

Both retailers will encourage others, including customers, to help communities at Christmas and beyond.

Customers will be encouraged to make charitable donations, and products linked to the campaign will also be available for purchase.

What did John Lewis say?

Pippa Vix, Managing Director of John Lewis & Partners, said: “In any other year, the world has changed – so we will run the Christmas campaign like everyone else.

“In 2020, we saw some exciting and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities.

“Now we want to create this spirit to create a tradition beyond Christmas. Together we can make a big difference for families who need our help. ”

What did the waitress say?

James Bailey, Managing Director of Waitros & Partners, said: “This year has created even greater inequality in the community, which has had a devastating effect on some of the most vulnerable. We are committed to playing our part in addressing this. ”

What have charities said?

Peter Crick, CEO of Home-Start Britain, said: “We have all seen firsthand how the epidemic is pushing families to the margins, especially those who are already facing challenges in their lives.

“We have home-start when families need us the most, and we have grown more by the kindness shown in our communities during epidemics. But there is still a lot to do.”

Fershire CEO Lindsay Boswell said: “For many it has been an incredibly difficult year and more people are coming back than ever to support local charities and community groups because they simply cannot afford the food they need for families and themselves.

“In Farshare, the demand for food has doubled as a result of the epidemic, so this partnership comes at such a critical time.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Waitros and John Lewis to provide support to thousands of people in need across the UK during the Christmas and winter months.”