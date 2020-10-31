Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen has died at the age of 71

Bishop Rance Allen was born in 1948 in Monroe, Michigan, one of 12 children. At the age of five he began his preaching work, and at the age of nine he preached throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was licensed to preach at the age of 12 and then carried the word of the Lord in America and abroad. The late Bishop John Seth Bailey was ordained an elder in 1978 and then served as Associate Pastor of the Holy See Church for 6-1 / 2 years in the Christ of God (COGIC) Monroe, MI

Bishop Gilbert Patterson, who died in 1985, founded New Bethel Church in OH Toledo, where Bishop Allen served as pastor, where he serves today. He has served for many years on the board of the Neighborhood Development Foundation of Toledo, Inc., a community organization dedicated to improving the inner-city environment. In recognition of his dedicated years in the ministry, he was awarded the Divine Honorary Doctorate in 1995 by the Detroit Urban Bible Institute. In September, 2011, by the miraculous grace of God, Bishop Alan Michigan came under the jurisdiction of the Northwest Harvest. He was ordained by the late Bishop Alfred Knight, Jr. of Detroit on November 7, 2011 during the 104th Convention in St. Louis, Missouri. He has also blessed the wonderful and humble opportunity to preach the important message to thousands during the 90th, 96th and 105th International COGIC Sacred Conferences.

Bishop Allen has been married to evangelist Ellen Marie Groves since December 1970. It was a great blessing for Bishop Allen to call his life as he helped Bishop Allen take his ministry to a higher level in God. Although natural children are not born into this union, they share their love and support for many God-children.