ESPN broadcaster Joe Desidore calls his son Clemson a fool

Joe Desidore already lived the dream of being an ESPN college football broadcaster, but he could never have imagined the moment he would experience on Saturday.

Desitor, who worked as a play-by-play man for the ESPN broadcast of the Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers game, had the opportunity to invite his son to play a game. If this is not enough to glorify this father, his son’s game certainly did.

With the Eagles already leading the No. 1 Clemson 21-10 in the second quarter, Boston College put out some tricks. John Desidore, Serves as the holder, Moving the tight end outside, hurried to stand in line behind the center for the quarterback.

His son John – BC. Holder – When a fake domain target attracts Clemson offsides

Clemson was utterly confused, crossing the offside in fourth place and awarding a five-yard offside penalty to Boston College. As John Desidore’s team greeted him, the proud broadcast of his son’s father and his enthusiastic tone shone through.

Decidor shared with the audience about the different places his son played, the insights you can trust from a great broadcaster or a proud parent. In the next play, Boston College catches a crazy catch.

With Clemson playing without Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive on COVID-19 days ago, no one can expect the team to take a 28-13 lead at half-time. The Tigers are in danger of losing a humiliating loss, but the best part of it is the deciduous moment.