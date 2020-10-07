Corona virus UK: Nottingham faces local lockout

Corona virus cases sixfold in Nottingham (Image: PA)

Nottingham is the latest UK city to face a local lockout after corona virus cases rose six times a week.

The local authority expects the government to implement drastic measures this weekend, but is already asking people not to mix indoors with others from different households.

Alison Challenger, director of public health for Nottingham, said: ‘There has been a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Nottingham. Our infection rate is now higher than in many parts of the country.

‘This is a significant and worrying change.’

Nottingham’s infection rate has risen dramatically in the past week, with 1,465 new cases reported in the seven days since October 3 – the equivalent of 440.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 71.2 per 100,000 in seven days to September 26 – a week that saw 237 new cases.

A number of new infections have been identified at the University of Nottingham, where 425 cases have been confirmed since Friday of the week.

Officials say the measures currently in place are not enough to stop the spread of the virus and that restrictions such as those in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester are needed.

Ms. Challenger added: ‘We urge people to take action now and not mix with other households. It’s okay to mix with those in your support bubbles if someone is testing positive or has no symptoms.

‘We urge individuals with Covit-19 symptoms – high temperature, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell – to immediately self-isolate and register a test by calling 119.

‘Furthermore, we strongly advise young people, including students in the city, to stay in their community bubbles and not mix with those from other households in their homes.’

Bolton Town Center, one of several parts of the UK is already under local lockdown (Image: Getty)

Statistics show that the rate of Govt-19 infections in the UK has almost doubled in a week.

The seven-day rate in the UK is currently 125.7 cases per 100,000, up from 63.8 per 100,000 a week ago, according to a PA news agency analysis.

On Sunday, 478 people were hospitalized with Covit-19, up from a four-month high of 241 a week earlier.

Other areas with higher rates are Manchester, Nowsley and Liverpool, while in Newcastle Auburn Tyne, Sheffield and Leeds have recorded big jumps in their infection rates over the past seven days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday suggested he could be released soon Three-tier locking system to change current controls.

A leaked document seen by The Guardian suggested that in Level 1, in place of the ‘Rule of Six’, things would be as they are now. At the other end of the scale, Level 3 will see shops and pubs closing and blocking all social interaction between different houses.

Matt Hancock is said to be considering a three-tiered locking system

Critics say the plan could lead to more confusion amid calls from scientists to ‘act quickly’ on increasing controls.

Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College London, said today that additional measures are needed to reduce communication between homes when schools and universities are open.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four, he said the closure of ‘extended half-time’ or hospitality venues could be options to curb the virus.

He said: ‘So we are in a very difficult situation and if we want to keep schools open we have to further reduce contacts in other parts of the community.

‘You may have heard of activities being discussed across the community as a whole, such as extended half-periods, where we try to reduce transfers to an integrated period.

‘I think those measures need to be considered.’

Professor Ferguson said that its modeling led to the original nationwide lockout, and that contact tracking data showed that attending bars and restaurants was a risk factor for controlling the virus.

He said: ‘If there is a sensible meeting of people outside, the risk is really less.

‘I think the danger really comes from meeting indoors, in a closed environment’

‘Of course when the weather cools down, meeting outside is less, people obviously want to meet indoors, but unfortunately the exchange is happening.’

