The BBC controls employees’ social media posts – the newspaper

London: The British Broadcasting Corporation It released new impartial guidelines on Thursday after allegations that journalists and other employees had undermined its credibility through their social media accounts or by accepting lucrative offers to provide external texts.

According to the broadcaster, employees, contractors and part-time employees will be fired for “serious” violations of the guidelines, and pressure is being put on the finances of the ruling Conservatives and the politics of some employees.

“Impartiality is the foundation on which we provide brilliant, exciting and landing stories,” new Director General Tim Davy said in an email to staff.

One of the potential stars in Davey’s view is former England footballer Gary Linker, the publicly funded company’s top payer, who has been vocal on Twitter.

Linker and some BBC Staff have backed the campaign of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who sought to force the government to provide free school meals to poor children during corona virus outbreaks.

The BBC He is also involved in defensive operations for failing to carry out operations outside the providers. John Soupel, author of North America, was criticized last year for giving a speech to tobacco company Philip Morris International in Miami.

Released at dawn on October 30, 2020