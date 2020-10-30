State troops date and transfer Cara, daughter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

A government troop assigned to the security profile of Governor Andrew Cuomo was hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters – soon transferred to a post near the Canadian border, the New York Post reports.

Trooper Dan Pfeiffer, 35, met 25-year-old Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, one of his father’s bodyguards, at work, sources said.

They started dating about seven months ago – after he went to the Executive Mansion in Albany, New York due to a corona virus infection – sources said Mr Cuomo found out about the relationship shortly after.

On May 24, a state police spokesman said Mr Pfeiffer had requested a “voluntary transfer” to Troop B in northeastern New York.

Mr Pfeiffer began his career after graduating from the State Police Academy in 2015, records show.

“He was transferred to stay away from the daughter because the governor did not want them to do what they do,” a source familiar with the situation said.

The move failed to dampen the couple’s interest, and a source said Mr Pfeiffer’s routinely taking Ms. Kennedy-Cuomo on dates at the House of Commons further upset the governor.

Sources said Mr Pfeiffer was misbehaving and transferred to a state police station in Flatzburg – about 257 km north of the Capitol, and 40 km south of the Canadian border – and did not go on his official record. .

But records show that Mr Pfeiffer bought a house in Saratoga Springs near Albany in 2018, and the dramatic change in his trip is seen as a kind of informal punishment, which police call “highway treatment.”

Mr Cuomo was “limited in how much he could screw with, so highway treatment was one of his few options,” a source said.

Mr Pfeiffer declined to comment when contacted New York Post, But a state police spokesman asked Mr Fiber to switch to Troop B, “to gain additional field experience to elevate his career path to the rank of sergeant”.

“Such requests are routine, and it was granted,” spokesman William “Pew” Duffy added.

Mr Cuomo’s spokesman Rich Asobardi said the governor had “nothing to do with the relocation – it was requested by the troops.”

Mr Cuomo’s hatred of Mr Pfeiffer opposes his “fatherly advice” at a news conference in April, discussing family feasts amid a corona virus lock-up involving Cara’s twin sister, Maria Kennedy-Cuomo’s boyfriend, Delf Lunde.

“The answer to what you think about a boyfriend is always, ‘I want a boyfriend.’ Always, ”he said.

In a paradoxical turn, Mr Cuomo outlined the risk of rejecting choosing a daughter’s boyfriend, which he said “triggers NDS.”

“NDS is a natural defensive syndrome,” he said.

“It’s not documented, but it’s a psychological condition, where as a father you say‘ I don’t like him ’kicks Natural Defiance Syndrome, and then they like the boyfriend more because he is opposed by the father.”

Mr Cuomo may have come to accept the relationship based on comments he made during a radio interview last week, while host Alan Sartdock said his other two daughters, Maria and Michele Kennedy-Cuomo, 22 – “cooperative flew” infection had been eased.

“Kara was with me, she did (law school admissions test) and she was going to do (graduate management admissions test),” he said.

“She went to see a friend for two days.”

