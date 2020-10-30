Home Top News Google has some fun treats for Halloween

Oct 30, 2020 0 Comments
(Pocket-Lind) – To get into the spirit of Halloween, Google has added many “spook-docular” features to its various search tools, allowing you to find ghosts, skeletons, bizarre pumpkins and more.

On the standard Google homepage, you can find a fun doodle Cat Momo in underwater adventure. The real benefit comes when you start searching for Halloween related words on your mobile.

Grab your smartphone, open the Google app or browser and search for Halloween, Jack-O-Lantern, Human Skeleton, Cat, Dog or German Shepherd, and see new results including advanced versions of those characters.

From there, you can click the “View in 3D” button to see them in a 3D space, available for moving, dancing or generally Halloween based pranks. On some phones in the United States, “See your place” and click will allow you to loosen a skeleton in your home.

There are some fun quests to try on a pirate dog, hot dog, magic cat and more.

These new AR animations are a nice addition to Google’s list of available 3D products. The company goes on to add many more things to search for, allowing you to visualize what you are looking for in your real world location. They are definitely a lot of fun.

Written by Adrian Wills.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

