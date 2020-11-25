Home Top News Champions League last 16: When is the draw? Dates, Devices, Teams for Knockout Stage | Football News

Champions League last 16: When is the draw? Dates, Devices, Teams for Knockout Stage | Football News

Nov 25, 2020 0 Comments
Manuel Neuer lifts the Champions League trophy for Bayern Munich

The Champions League group stage has reached its end and some sides have already reached the knockout stage. Here’s what you need to know about Round 16.

When is the last 16 draw of the Champions League?

The draw will take place on Monday, December 14 at 11 a.m. in Neon. You can follow it throughout Sky Sports’ Sites.

Who has reached the last 16?

Image:
Oliver Groot scored late to send Chelsea

Chelsea
Sevilla
Barcelona
Juventus

Chelsea and Sevilla became the first sides to reach the knockout stage after late victories against Rennes and Grosnoder. Top of Group E – which will determine the seed – with the pages meeting in Spain on December 2nd.

Barcelona last Dynamo beat Kiev 4-0 – even without Lionel Messi – while Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus advance.

Manchester City have won three of their last three matches in Group C, while Liverpool have done the same in Group D, with Manchester United needing a point after beating Istanbul Basakshire 4-1.

Holders close Bayern Munich to qualify to win all three of their Group A matches so far, but Real Madrid and Inter Milan are in trouble in Group B.

What is the draw format?

Bayern Munich and Paris SG will host the Champions League tonight.
Image:
The 2021 Champions League final takes place in Istanbul

There will be two sowing pots: one for eight team winners and the other for eight runner-ups.

The UEFA says the proper draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony, but at this point no team can play a club from their own club – meaning not all Premier League clashes yet.

READ  Gurgaon saw more cases of COVID-19 in 3 days than in two months

Relationships will be held on more than two legs, with seed team winners playing at home on the first leg and returning matches.

When will the game be played?

February 15/16: Round of 16 first legs

March 16/17: Round of legs for 16 seconds

Are there any other important dates?

December 1/2: Team Level Match Day 5
December 8/9: Team Level Match Day 6
February 15/16 & March 16/17, 2021: 16th Round
April 6/14, 2021: Quarter final
April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-final
May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)

You May Also Like

Grossnoder 1-2 Sevilla: Lalika decorative label progress to Champions League knockout stages

A Thanksgiving parade, unaffected by snow or wind, picks up an infection

A Thanksgiving parade, unaffected by snow or wind, picks up an infection

jean white

Welsh CNO Jean White is set to step down at Easter 2021

Who was the first 'Jeopardy!' Guest host? : NPR

Who was the first ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest host? : NPR

When does the lock end? Date and Time UK Govt Layer Restrictions begin and how long they last

When does the lock end? Date and Time UK Govt Layer Restrictions begin and how long they last

The Vikings place receiver Adam Theelan on the team's Reserve / Govt-19 list

The Vikings place receiver Adam Theelan on the team’s Reserve / Govt-19 list

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *