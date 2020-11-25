Champions League last 16: When is the draw? Dates, Devices, Teams for Knockout Stage | Football News

The Champions League group stage has reached its end and some sides have already reached the knockout stage. Here’s what you need to know about Round 16.

When is the last 16 draw of the Champions League?

The draw will take place on Monday, December 14 at 11 a.m. in Neon. You can follow it throughout Sky Sports’ Sites.

Who has reached the last 16?

Image:

Oliver Giroud scored late to send Chelsea through



Chelsea

Sevilla

Barcelona

Juventus

Chelsea and Sevilla became the first sides to reach the knockout stage after late victories against Rennes and Grosnoder. Top of Group E – which will determine the seed – with the pages meeting in Spain on December 2nd.

Barcelona last Dynamo beat Kiev 4-0 – even without Lionel Messi – while Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus advance.

Manchester City have won three of their last three matches in Group C, while Liverpool have done the same in Group D, with Manchester United needing a point after beating Istanbul Basakshire 4-1.

Holders close Bayern Munich to qualify to win all three of their Group A matches so far, but Real Madrid and Inter Milan are in trouble in Group B.

What is the draw format?

Image:

The 2021 Champions League final takes place in Istanbul



There will be two sowing pots: one for eight team winners and the other for eight runner-ups.

The UEFA says the proper draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony, but at this point no team can play a club from their own club – meaning not all Premier League clashes yet.

Relationships will be held on more than two legs, with seed team winners playing at home on the first leg and returning matches.

When will the game be played?

February 15/16: Round of 16 first legs

March 16/17: Round of legs for 16 seconds

Are there any other important dates?

December 1/2: Team Level Match Day 5

December 8/9: Team Level Match Day 6

February 15/16 & March 16/17, 2021: 16th Round

April 6/14, 2021: Quarter final

April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-final

May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)