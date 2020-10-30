Google 3rd quarter earnings: revenue rises 14% to $ 46 billion, share rises

Alphabet, the parent company of technology, reported revenue of $ 46.17 billion for the three months ended September – up 14% from the same period last year – showing its continued dominance despite many obstacles.

letters GOOGL The company reported a net income of $ 11.2 billion for the quarter.The stock rose more than 8% in Thursday’s trading.

“We had a strong quarter similar to the broader online environment,” Sunder Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in a statement. “This is a testament to the deep investment we have made in AI and other technologies.”

Thursday’s earnings report marks a strong turnaround from the previous quarter, when online advertising spending plummeted in the early days of the epidemic when Alphabet announced its first revenue decline in history.