Corona virus: Morrisons College employees are exempted from teacher discounts

Oct 30, 2020 0 Comments
College teachers will not benefit from the 10 percent discount for teachers Shopping in Morrisons.

The supermarket chain announced yesterday that primary, intermediate, private and special education school teachers can apply for discounts, as well as all teaching assistants, catering staff, dinner girls, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

From Monday until Christmas, if all of these school employees show their identity in the renewal, they will receive 10 percent of the cost of shopping.

The supermarket chain said it would like to thank those who cared for and supported the country’s children through the Govt-19 epidemic. However, the Terms and Conditions state that teachers’ discounts are “not available to employees of private nurseries, colleges, sixth form colleges or universities”.

Tess understands this decision because the chain believes that school teachers can be easily identified and identified by local supermarket staff through ID cards – which will help prevent fraud.

Eastin Davis, Wales’ chief executive of colleges, took to Twitter to express his frustration at the dismissal of FE employees.

Earlier this year, Your It said the pay gap between school teachers and FE lecturers could rise to more than 000 9,000 a year.

According to the FE Labor Survey of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) released in the spring of 2020, the average salary of an FE teacher in the UK is 500 32,500, which is 39,322 less than what school teachers can receive from the 2020-21 academic year.

Morrisons CEO David Pots said: “Teachers and school staff face many challenges, and our children’s education has never been more important. This discount is a way to thank them for continuing to care for and educate our children.”

