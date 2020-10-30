Editor’s note: We swear we picked these up before the game. We swear.

Hey Falcoholics! Week 8 is now upon us and the Atlanta Falcons are 1-6, 1-7 in the face when they face Carolina Panthers On the road.

Falcoholic staff have made their choices via Talisite, where all of our choices and predictions will be shared throughout the season. This is a great platform not only to make predictions, but also to see how you stack up against professional game writers and analysts.

Week 8 Staff Selection Here:

Bow Falcons Want to win Thursday night? Probably. Our staff does not have much faith in the Falcons to pull off the grief and prevent the seasonal sweep Panthers. Our Matt Chambers predicts the Panthers will win:

“The Falcons need to show me something to believe in. They flew against a few teams and put together only one full game against Minnesota. Looking at the rest of the season, how many of these seem to be wins? Lions, I can’t expect them to compete and win against Carolina. ”

Let’s see if the Falcons shock the world, but it’s hard to trust them now. They are too To Success, they seem to find a way to finally blow it.