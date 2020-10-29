Sweden sets new daily virus case record | Canberra Times

News, latest news

Sweden, whose light-touch epidemic strategy has attracted global attention, recorded cases of the new corona virus on October 27, 1980, the highest since the outbreak began, according to health agency statistics. The increase, released Wednesday, compares with 1870 daily cases recorded on October 23rd. The peak may have been very high in the northern spring, but was not recorded at the time due to a lack of testing, the health agency said. Sweden recorded nine new deaths, for a total of 5927 deaths. Sweden has a per capita mortality rate many times higher than its Nordic neighbors, but lower than some major European countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom. Australian Associated Press

