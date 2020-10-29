Eden Hazard mentions Chelsea’s return as Frank Lampart praises Hakeem Jiech’s first blues start

Your Chelsea morning digestion for Thursday 29th October is here.

Lampard explains the offensive selection and appreciates Geek’s performance

Frank Lampard has praised Hakeem Jiech’s performance in last night’s Champions League victory against Krasnodar.

The winger opened his account for Chelsea with a goal in the second half of a 4-0 victory.

Lampart was also impressed with the idea behind starting Morocco with Hudson-Otto over a period of time.

“Hakeem Siek was fit today, and for the first time he was fit to start a game.” Chelsea boss said . “He worked very hard to be fit and I was very keen to add his quality to the team. We saw that he was on the field all the time. He brought a lot of quality and calm, and got the goal he deserved.



Loading video Video not available Click to play

Tap to play The video will play automatically shortly 8 Cancel Play now

“On the left side I felt he had the opportunity to play over time. He coached very well recently, we have competition in those areas, we are in the middle of a very busy game, so we need input from all the attacking players.

“I thought it was his [Ziyech’s] The performance was very good when you consider that he has not started a tournament since March when the Dutch league ended. So I’m very excited to have him on the pitch, so it was frustrating that he and I and his injury didn’t allow him to start.

“But what I’m seen in training so far is what I’m signing as a player, a player with tremendous quality and personality to get the ball, to help, and to find the goals. We saw many scenes of it today. A little forgotten, and he missed the start of the season. Tonight, he’s definitely shown up here. “

The return to Chelsea in the future has been detrimental

Eden Hazard could one day join hands with Guy Howard, Timo Werner and co. He has made clear his intention to return to Chelsea in the future.

The Belgian winger signed a $ 83.53 million deal with Real Madrid last year, successfully completing a seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

But the 29-year-old, back in December, He vowed to return to Chelsea on time in the Spanish capital .

“I’ll be back when I’m done here,” Harm said. When asked if he watches his former team play on TV, Harm replied: “Yes, I can watch anytime. Not all the time.

“They’re good, they’re young. Now they can pay players and now buy players.

“I’ll do my job here, and then I’ll be back.”

Arsenal legend praises former Chelsea striker

Ian Wright praises Didier Troca’s impact on Chelsea

The Ivorian striker spent eight years at Stamford Bridge, scoring 164 goals for the club and pushing his team to victory in the Premier League and Champions League.

Former Arsenal forward Wright acknowledges his admiration for Troca

Every football.London Chelsea Bulletin, we bring you the latest news, exchange features and commentary pieces and key talking points for fans. You will not miss a single thing when it comes to Chelsea. We also send out special newsletters when big stories break or when a special event happens. How do you register? It’s easy and only takes a few seconds. Type in your email address in the box at the top of this article – or indeed any article in the football.Celcia section of London – titled ‘Get the biggest daily stories by email’ and click ‘Subscribe’ READ Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother's tragic death That’s it, you’re all set. If you decide you no longer want to receive emails, follow the unsubscribed link in one of the newsletters – but we do not think you will. For more details, click here.

“It simply came to our notice then [Drogba], I think people are in danger of judging him for strangeness because he went so easily to a great man, ”Wright said. Wright House Podcast .

“But as for the number nine, the way he made that character his own, it covers all the sites, it really does everything.

“Hitting goals, combining play, taking free-kicks, getting help. He was the one who, to me, made people say, ‘This is what we have to go for, this is what we have to do.’ “