Good evening, Arsenal fans. Here is your headline for Thursday, October 29th.

The Arsenal team for the Dundal clash was revealed

Arsenal continue their Europa League campaign against Irish team Tandal this evening, with the Gunners winning 2-1 against Rapid Vienna last week.

The full squad for the clash has been announced and Michael Arteta will be looking for a reaction from his side following the Premier League defeat to Leicester City over the weekend.

Artetta has his big name stars and the absence of David Luiz and Arsenal’s declining center-back options could provide a starting point for Schotrn Mustafi, who has recovered from a long femoral injury.



Runner-up Rannerson, who is still waiting to make his debut after a summer relocation, may also be involved.

In the meantime, there are many young opportunities that Arteta can offer game time. Emily Smith may hand over the first look of the campaign to Rowe, while Rice Nelson also expects some action.

You can read the entire match day team Here .

Mustafi: Ozil always does his best in training

Despite his departure from Arsenal’s Europa League and Premier League teams, Scotran Mustafi says Mesut Ozil’s standards in training have not diminished.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s match against Dundell, Said Mustafa : “I can’t say much about this. They are talking a lot about it. To me, Mesut is not just a teammate, he is a friend. I respect him and he always respects me and everyone else as far as I can see.

“He will always have my respect and I will always be there for him if he needs something to encourage and push him. But every time I see him in training he does what he can by himself.



“He tries to train well, everything else is not in my hands. I’m not a decision maker. I can not see in his head. I can only see what he is doing in training. I always felt he was doing his best and no one wanted to leave at the end of the day.

“Of course if you’re not on the team you’re going to be disappointed, and he, too, is left disappointed with something you last wanted to see. It would be the wrong thing to do.

“Sure, he’s disappointed, but he’s experienced enough to deal with the situation. But for me, how I see him on the training pitch, I can not say anything negative about him.”

Saliba backed up to shine at Arsenal

Saliba backed up to shine at Arsenal

William Saliba Saint-Etienne Harold McCauty says his former teammate will win at Arsenal.

Saliba made a difficult start to her life in north London.

He has yet to make an appearance, with Gunners being dropped from the 25-man Europa League squad, with Arteta saying he now regrets the decision.



However, despite his early struggles, Moukoudi believes that Saliba will do well. “Willow, I talked to him. I told her not to weigh it and keep working, ”he told the French sales outlet! Football Club.

“It simply came to our notice then. With his qualities, I hope he jumps back. He has tremendous energy and no one can deny it. He should hang up, take it on the cheek and sit tight, but he will win.

“Of course.”