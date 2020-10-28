Bergamo (Italy) (AFP) – Duan Zapada took second-half brace as Adalanta beat Ajax 2-2 in the first Champions League match played at their home ground in Bergamo on Tuesday.

All of Atlanta’s European tournaments last season took place in Milan’s San Siro, while their home ground was upgraded to meet UEFA rules.

However, the hosts got off to a sluggish start when they returned to Kevis Stadium to play behind closed doors in northern Italy due to the corona virus crisis.

Ajax scored two goals thanks to Atlanta’s foul on Dusan Dodik on a penalty slot and Lasina Drore goalkeeping error.

Gian Pio Casparini’s side beat Danish club Midgeland 4-0 after Ajax lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool.

Atlanta are second in Group D, two points behind Live Pool, who beat Midland 2-0, with the first two teams playing in Bergamo on November 3.

Ajax is in third place with one point.

After more than three months in action due to personal issues and returning to the European competition for Atlanta, Joseph Illicic missed early chances of a breakthrough.

The Slovenian set up Zapada, but the Colombian sent in vain, before Robin Cosans caught Troy with a high opening, prompting the referee to point the spot.

Tadic made no mistake against Marco Sportello in the Pergamo goal.

It was a Sportello error that allowed the Dutch team to add a second eight minutes later as David Neres stumbled the cross, ending in the forward Troy hand.

Casparini’s side were pushed forward after the break, and nine minutes later Zapada reduced the deficit, and he rose brilliantly to head to a Pop Gomez cross.

Colombia added a second to an hour, exploding a Mario Basilic cross in the area, completing his third European goal of the season.