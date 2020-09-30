All of the accused were acquitted and the judge says the demolition was not planned in advance

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were released on Wednesday by a special CBI court in Lucknow. In its judgment pronounced today, the court said the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had come to the court premises to hear the verdict. BJP senior leader L.K. Six people, including Advani, took part in it through video conferencing.

There were 49 offenders in the case, of which 17 died. The court, therefore, pronounced its verdict on the remaining 32 convicts who were asked to appear in court in person. All the 32 accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, incitement to enmity between different groups and illegal assembly.

Live updates from the big news here:

1:30 pm: I wholeheartedly welcome the judgment of the Special Court in the #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. This verdict proves my personal and BJP’s faith and commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after his release by Lucknow Special CBI Court

1:20 pm: This is the historic decision of the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for the December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our plan and rallies are not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should be excited about the construction of Ram Mandir now: Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP

1:10 pm: Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Rawat has welcomed the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, saying the decision has been awaited for the past 28 years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uttam Thackeray and the entire Sena party welcome the verdict as expected.

1:00 p.m .: Success is success. The release of the CBI court in the RJP conspiracy case is a long delay. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has finally been dropped after 3 decades. Everyone should welcome the verdict: BJP leader Ram Madhav.

12:55 pm: I welcome the verdict of the Lucknow Special CBI Court which acquitted all the 32 accused. This proves that justice has succeeded no matter how late: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

12:50 pm: New Delhi: Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has visited the residence of senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and acquitted 31 others. #Pabrimasjit The demolition case was heard by a special CBI court in Lucknow today.

12:40 pm: The special CBI court observed that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was not planned in advance.

12:35 pm: Judge S.K. As we begin to read the summary of the Yadav case, the court noted that the evidence against the accused was insufficient and that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was not planned in advance.

12:26 pm: All the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

12:10 pm: Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nirudya Gopal Das are attending through video conferencing as the court is yet to announce the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

11:52 am: Judgment will be announced in Court No. 18 and it has been decided that only five of the 32 accused will be in the courtroom at any time. The rest will be seated outside in the lobby.

11:45 am: Special Judge Babri begins to issue a 2,000-page order in the Masjid demolition case

11:30 a.m .: The accused Rithambara, Sampath Roy, Vinay Katiyar, Brij Bhushan Charan Singh and other accused have been produced before the CBI special court. The judge has also arrived. The court to pronounce judgment today in this case.

11:25 am: Of the total 32 convicts facing trial in the case, 26 have appeared in court.

11:00 a.m .: A total of six accused, including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati, will not appear in court today for trial. They may appear by video conferencing to hear the verdict.

10:45 am: Judge SK Yadav He is coming to a special court in Lucknow.

10:25 am: BJP soldiers accused in Babri Masjid demolition case Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharati and Kalyan Singh are not likely to appear in the trial court at the time of giving their verdict in the case. Ram Janmabhoomi Niaz leader Nirutya Gopal Das is also unlikely to appear in the CBI special court, said their lawyer KK Misra.

10:00 a.m .: Satvi Rithambra, Sakshi Maharaj and Sampath Roy, who are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, reached the special CBI court in Lucknow today before the trial.

9:50 am: Lucknow: Security has been tightened around the special CBI court. The court will pronounce its verdict today in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

9:30 a.m .: Special CBI Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will begin reading the order at 10 am.

9:20 am: LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati were said to be near the mosque at the time of the demolition.

9:10 am: In 1993, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a single, combined chargesheet against 48 people, including Shiv Sena founder Paul Thackeray and Kalyan Singh.

9.00 am: L.K. Advani had recorded his statement through a video conference on July 24 in a special CBI court. The Special Judge asked him 100 questions. MM Joshi recorded his statement on July 23rd. Both leaders denied all charges against them.

8:45 am: The apex court had in August set a new deadline of September 30 for the special CBI court to complete its trial and deliver its verdict.

8:30 a.m .: A special CBI court in Lucknow is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court has asked all 32 accused to appear in court. Prior to the trial, security at the court premises was tightened.

Posted by: Talib Khan