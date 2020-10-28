Three answers and three questions from Real Madrid’s draw in Manchengladbach

Real Madrid were trailing again in a Champions League match, but at least this time they were actually playing well against Portugal forward. The late goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro tied the score at 2-2, and there are many talking points to discuss from the sharing of these spoils, which did not really make anyone happy.

Three answers

1. Will this be the last trip to Manchengladbach?

Real Madrid and Munchengladbach have a history, which is a specialty for the Spanish side. One of Los Blancos ‘biggest comebacks in the 1985/86 UEFA Cup was Real Madrid’ s 4-1 defeat at Bernabeu after losing 5-1 at the Old Rhine Stadium, two of George Waltono’s honors titles and a late Sandillana strike in the 89th minute. In a match they eventually won they advanced to distant goals, but these pages never played after that. So, how is it going at this point? Well, there was another comeback. Maybe it’s not the same as it was in the 1980s, but the two late Benzema and Casimiro goals scored a big point for Real Madrid, and certainly brought back terrible memories for Portuguese fans who still remember that UEFA Cup turn.

2. Does harm ever play out?

Eden Hazard was on the Real Madrid squad for this match, but that does not mean he will play. It is very unlikely that he will start, and it has proven to be so. Then, on the way to the match, there was a chance that Zinedine Zidane would not use him because it was not a kind of quiet and peaceful match because you want a player to make things easier again. But, the Frenchman threw the risk to the deep end, he was really very handsome and even came close to scoring in the next few minutes. The good news is that he wasn’t scared, as it was true of the way he has returned to harm from ankle injuries last season. Remember it was a weird injury that sidelined him this time, and he was confident in his body. This is very good news.

3. How will Lucas Vasquez do it on the right?

With Danny Carvajal, Alvaro Arteriosola and Nacho injured, it was Lucas Vazquez who had to fill the right back for the game, as he did in El Clசிகsico when Nacho’s injury followed. In Classico, he’s really good. So, can he repeat that performance? Sort. The Spaniard was very good in the first half and really made a lot of offensive, while at the same time doing his defensive duties better. He could have done better against Marcus Durham in every goal, and it is true. But each of those goals had far greater defensive issues than Lucas. Also, what is not mentioned is that Lucas actually did a decent job against Durham all night. Considering he is on the right as a fourth choice, this is not a bad attempt.

Three questions

1. How much does this complicate Real Madrid’s qualifying prospects?

“If we play like this, I hope things will work out for us. We will come to this team.” This is what Zinedine Zidane said at his post-match press conference, and he was right in a sense. Real Madrid will probably leave this group. Not because they were good, but because they were not clear, they only took one point from the first six they got. But, I am saying that this is the least important team of death, which can actually play for the benefit of Real Madrid because they will take points from each other because all the teams are so strong. We already see the fact that Real Madrid have two bad results and are down by one point, while Shakhtar Donetsk, who is in first place, is three points behind four and two points behind Inter and Borussia Dortmund. It is still in the hands of Los Blancos.

2. How does Zidane fit FedEx Wolverine into the lineup?

Following his return from being locked out of the Corona virus, he may have been poor by the end of the 2019/20 season, but Fede Valverde started the new season in excellent form. The same goes for Luca Motric, so how does Zidane fit them both in order? Last season, the coach could basically play Cosmiro, Tony Cruz and one in Croatia or Uruguay, but now he has to play all four. He rarely played four midfielders as he tended to go for three or five, but it was time to try the midfield trio of Valverde, Casimiro and Cruz, who would become the Eduard character ahead of Modric.

3. When will Real Madrid play in front of the fans again?

While this is a distant game and fans will, in theory, be a disadvantage for Real Madrid, I hope most people will regret knowing that the 10,804 tickets sold for this game will not be used in the end. The increase in cases in Manchengladbach and the fact that fans in Borussia Park can not really participate in this game, it is a great shame. The Champions League is special and brave fans do it on cold Midwick winter nights. We hope it will be back soon though in the Real Madrid games.