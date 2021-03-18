Cody Bellinger changed his batting position

Los Angeles Dodgers star publisher Cody Bellinger has decided to disappoint after the 2020 season. In the off-season, he had plenty of free time to think about his game due to shoulder surgery; So he decided to change his batting position.

Today he makes his debut in 2021, and although his batting numbers are not so great, Cody Bellinger is very happy. His surgery went well and he apparently felt no pain.

I felt good, very good. Good to play with fans on the stands. Cody Bellinger

Bellinger said he is ready to start the season with the Dodgers starting April 1 against the Rockies in Colorado.

As for his new position on the plate, the offfielder is trying to change things. In 2020, he had a season to forget, having been the most valuable player on his team at the national level in the previous season.

I play what I think is right for me. I am confident in this change … Cody Bellinger

In the first season of the new season, Southern hit two falls at Infield and were once out. It’s not a hope for him to start summer camp, but he’s so glad he’s still in great shape.

I think Cody (Bellinger) is a happy man now. Dave Roberts, Dodgers Manager

Keep in mind that this is not the first change of his career. During the 2020 playoffs, Bellinger’s knees were found to be slightly bent more than usual. This change was not in his favor, which is why he was transferred to the camp of the organization.

His shoulder surgery went well and, by 2021, there were no excuses in his case; He must come back with a vengeance and prove to the baseball world that the 2020 “epidemic” season is only a recession.

Thomas Hutch left the Jays meeting with the Yankees this afternoon.

Via #Blujes, Thomas Hutch left the game with a right elbow / forearm. The team says it will have more information once the “extra imaging” is complete. – Shi Davidi (hi Shidaviti) March 17, 2021

Nate Pearson is fine, but Charlie Montoya doesn’t want to rush things.

Nate Pearson said her hips felt good this morning. However, Charlie Montoyo admitted that “he’s not going to start this season” because Blue Zeus “must be very careful that this does not happen again.” – Shi Davidi (hi Shidaviti) March 17, 2021

Here are the activities that the Sportsnet Network will bring in 2021.