NYT: Trump had $ 287 million in debt pardoned with the Chicago plan

President TrumpDonald John Trump administrator to announce corona virus vaccine, medical aid, medical aid: Election officials say they are receiving suspicious emails that the report may be part of a malicious attack on the vote: Trump judicial selection following Supreme Court referendum Over the past decade, $ 287 million in debt has been forgiven, most of which is related to his Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago. The New York Times reports Tuesday.

The Times, citing the federal income tax records it received, said Trump has not repaid hundreds of millions of dollars in debt since 2010, most of which Trump owes.

His lenders, Deutsche Bank and the Hedge Fund Fortress Investment Group, have been quoted in the newspaper as saying, citing tax, interviews and other records, including extra time to lend to Trump.

The Times noted that New York Attorney General Ledidia James (D)’s inquiry into Trump’s business included questions about forgiven loans, with the Inland Revenue Service ordering that forgiven loans be taxed as income.

But Trump’s tax records show that the current president has not paid any federal income tax on the forgiven loans, the newspaper said.

Alan Gordon, chief legal officer of the Trump organization, told the Times that the company and Trump paid all taxes correctly because of the forgiven debt.

“These are all hand-length transactions that voluntarily entered between sophisticated parties many years ago after the 2008 global financial crisis and the consequent collapse of the real estate markets,” Gordon said.

Deutsche Bank has agreed to lend $ 640 million to Trump’s LLC for the Chicago project, including $ 40 million that Trump has personally pledged. The Times reported that Fort had borrowed $ 130 million from the investment group as part of a deal with the double-digit interest rate and charged an additional $ 49 million to repay the loan.

The deals were signed in 2005, and in May 2008 it was expected that Trump would have raised enough money from the property to pay off the debts. But the company did not have the money in a timely manner due to construction delays and the failure to sell condos and real estate seats.

As the financial crisis began to develop, Trump asked for a six-month delay in repaying the loan to Deutsche Bank, and when that deadline came, the bank refused future deferrals. At the time, Trump owed Deutsche Bank about $ 334 million in interest and $ 130 million in interest-free loans to the castle, the Times reported.

Trump has sued creditors, accusing Deutsche Bank of engaging in “plundering credit practices.” Deutsche Bank has filed its own lawsuit against the future president, seeking to repay the loans. Both parties settled separately in 2010.

Trump’s federal tax returns and loan documents filed in Cook County, Illinois, show he is no longer liable to pay $ 270 million.

More than $ 300 million from Trump’s business was initially expected to be paid to the castle, but instead settled for $ 48 million, people familiar with the deal told the newspaper.

The Times reported that the forgiven debts appeared to be in federal tax revenue, with Trump’s 401 Mess Venture reportedly forgiving about $ 1,181 million in loans canceled in 2010 and DJD Holdings, the umbrella company for the Chicago project, $ 105 million in 2012.

Attorney Steven Schelsinger, who represented the Trump organization in the Chicago legal battle, told the newspaper that the 2010 settlement allowed Trump time to make more money to pay what he owed. The Trump administration paid about $ 5,235 million in Deutsche Bank debt by 2012.

But the current president paid the bank the last $ 99 million in 2012 through other Deutsche Bank loans that he personally agreed to guarantee. The loans are due in 2023 and 2024.

This is a recent article in the Times that covers information surrounding Trump’s tax revenues.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Harris bombed his sold-out D.C. hotel at the Trump campaign exhibition election dinner, and the GOP exploded to confirm Amy Connie Barrett: ‘We will never forget this’ Renewed his call Trump was in the midst of a debate last week over the disclosure of his tax returns, following reports in the Times that Trump maintains a Chinese bank account. The Trump organization’s lawyer account is still open, but its offices in China have been inactive since 2015.

Trump also published the newspaper last month Just paid $ 750 in federal income taxes In each of 2016 and 2017. The president said in the debate that he had “prepaid” tens of thousands of dollars, suggesting $ 750 as a “filing fee”.